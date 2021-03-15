After shaking off the first-game rust last Friday, the San Luis Sidewinders were much more patient and relaxed at the plate.
Facing Gila Ridge’s 13-year-old left-handed starter Caleb Rosado, the Sidewinders were able to knock in two-runs off the freshman before beating the Hawks 13-2 Monday and earning their first win of the early season.
Rosado pitched one inning in his high school debut, walking five while allowing two earned runs.
“We did a lot of right things today,” San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo said. “We made the pitcher throw strikes. We were a little more patient...We gave the next guy up a chance to drive guys in.”
However, Gila Ridge coach James Kuzniak said he saw some positives from his freshman southpaw despite the shaky opening day start.
“He’s done really well in our scrimmages,” he said regarding the decision to start Rosado. “Even though he got in trouble, there were some close pitches he made...To get out of (the first inning) with just two runs after five walks and no hits, it shows the poise...I have confidence in him.”
In all, the Sidewinders took advantage of free base passes and Gila Ridge’s defensive struggles.
But it was the arm of Alejandro Vanegas that mowed down the Hawks’ lineup. The sophomore dealt in his season debut, throwing four innings of shutout ball while striking out eight.
“The biggest thing was our starting pitching and Vanegas being able to shut them down,” Castillo said. “Being able to limit free bases and being able to manage the middle of the order – those are quality hitters – and keeping them at bay was awesome.”
After hopping out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, San Luis tacked on two more after an error by the third basemen allowed Damian Garcia to smack an RBI double two pitches later.
“It was big to be able to swing the bats and play a little bit of team offense,” Castillo said. “We were a bit anxious in the first game...Every inning we gave ourselves a chance and that’s all you can ask for.”
But it was the bottom of the 3rd when San Luis capitalized on not one, but three Gila Ridge defensive errors. Add in a hit-by-pitch and the Sidewinders batted through the order before plating six in the inning.
The circling of bases and hits wouldn’t stop there for the Sidewinders. Fighting off a 10-pitch at-bat in the bottom of the 4th inning with three aboard, Pablo Garcia Burgos smoked a pitch into the left center gap.
The senior outfielder had no intentions of stopping once rounding each bag. Burgos easily touched all four bases as he knocked in a three-run inside-the-park homerun.
“No one ever sees that out of the little guy,” Castillo said. “He’s the smallest guy on the team and always has been, but that kid can play. He brings a big punch at the top of the order. Because of his speed he was able to hustle out of the box.”