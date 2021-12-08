It’s no surprise Bennett Meyer-Wills is the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys XC Runner of the Year.
His competition in town is himself. That’s not a knock against any other runner here, but Meyer-Wills is in a class all his own.
The senior has now won this award for the third consecutive year.
“It’s kinda cool,” said Meyer-Wills. “The first year was a shock, but after that, I made it one of my priorities.”
Meyer-Wills’ accomplishments put him alongside several elite former Yuma athletes. He’s just the third boys cross-country runner to win this award three consecutive times and is the first runner to do so since former Cibola star Bernie Montoya (2010-12).
And his third place finish in the Division I AIA State XC meet is the best result in school history since Montoya three-peated (2010-12).
“I went in wanting to win it all,” said Meyer-Wills. “But God had other plans. I went out there and ran as hard as I could. My coaches, parents and teammates supported me through my training. I gave the best version of myself running and that was the important part.”
As a junior, Meyer-Wills and the rest of the fall athletes were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners had to practice on their own, train without teammates and then show up on event day. But this year, Meyer-Wills and his team were in a familiar routine, allowing him to push himself further against his own competition.
His mindset, however, was more than just about getting better; it was about creating a name for himself.
“One of my main motivations was to not to be just known here, but throughout Phoenix and (the rest of the state),” said Meyer-Wills.
His efforts in each meet helped his cause.
Not only did Meyer-Wills perform well at the biggest event in his sport, the senior placed first in the West Wetlands Invite, the YUSHD Championship meet and the Division I AIA Sectionals Meet.
He leaves a rich legacy and big shoes to fill for future Cibola runners. Meyer-Wills is currently playing basketball for the Raiders before he joins the Raiders’ track and field team in the spring. But his heart is set on running.
“I’ll balance out (basketball and running) the best I can so I’m not overworking my body,” noted Meyer-Wills. “But at the end of the day, running comes first.”
Meyer-Wills will attend college following graduation and will pursue a degree in criminal justice. He currently has several schools eyeing him for his running talents and continues to seek the right fit for him.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.