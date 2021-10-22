Yuma Catholic has played only four home games this season, but in the regular season finale at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, the Shamrocks may need to restock on their firework supply before the postseason.
The scoreboard operator inside the press box was kept busy adding points on the board in No. 3 Yuma Catholic’s favor in the 62-0 beating over Kingman.
After a gut-wrenching win a week ago on the road, the Shamrocks (8-1) didn’t miss a beat in their return home.
“For the most part, (we) played well,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We overcame a penalty here and there, but for the most part, they did what we asked them to do and we put some more stuff on tape.”
The Shamrocks’ offense wasted no time igniting the first fireworks of the night. Junior quarterback Richard Stallworth connected with Mario Martinez for a 36-yard gain before Stallworth found a wide open Austin Priest for a one-yard touchdown.
The scoring wouldn’t stop.
Stallworth hit Martinez on a touchdown on the ensuing drive - his first of two touchdown receptions on the night. Two plays later, the senior dialed up an interception defensively and gave Stallworth and the YC offense another opportunity to produce points. Stallworth and Co. did just that, finding Austin Rush for a quick two-yard score.
“(Martinez and Rush) are athletes,” the junior quarterback said of his dynamic weapons. “They make plays and defensively, they go and get the ball back for us.”
Stallworth completed 22-of-31 passes for 343 yards and seven touchdowns in the win.
Rush dazzled in his final home regular season appearance. The senior caught four passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded a 75-yard pick-six. The star two-way player has grown up coming to YC football games and his special performance Friday is something he’ll remember for a long time.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Rush said. “It’s hard to imagine I’d be doing this. This is my last (home game) and you think it’ll never end.”
While the offense littered the jumbotron's digital scoreboard with points, the Shamrocks’ defense returned to their stingy ways. YC’s defense set a new school record with six shutouts in a season. The previous mark was five - which included the postseason. Despite the starters resting for the entirety of the second half, the first unit emphasized how bad they want doughnuts tomorrow after their film session. YC’s defense is rewarded with sweets following every shutout.
Even with Kingman’s (3-6) unorthodox offensive approach and more of a “backyard” style of play, YC had little difficulty limiting the Bulldogs’ production.
“It’s one of those offenses you see like once a year,” coach Stallworth said. “That’s always a pain in the butt because you have to scheme it all week … We had to make quite a few adjustments, but after that, everything flowed pretty well.”
The Shamrocks’ defense forced four turnovers. Senior defensive back DJ Sakay recorded an interception, while Hayden Beck jumped on a loose ball in the endzone and tallied the Shamrocks’ final touchdown.
Yuma Catholic hits the road next week to face Wickenburg.