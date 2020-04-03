While 13 states across the country have banned the play of golf during this pandemic, Arizona governor Doug Ducey has listed golf courses as an “essential business”.
38.9% of golf courses around the country are currently out of operation, according to Golf Advisor, but golfers in the Yuma area are taking advantage of the beautiful spring time weather – and open golf courses – in Southwest Arizona. However, courses in the area are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of each player.
“It’s take-out only,” Mesa Del Sol Golf Club General Manager Paul White said. “There’s no sitting indoors or outdoors (around the clubhouse). We’ve removed the ball washers, the rakes in the bunkers and we’ve been sanitizing everything we can think of, even the range buckets. We’ve added hand sanitizer near the doors of the clubhouse and shut down the merchandise area inside the pro shop.”
Mesa Del Sol is also encouraging interested players to book tee times online and pay with their credit cards while also posting their United States Golf Association Handicap scores from home or on the mobile app.
The golf course is allowing one person per golf cart and has limited the number of groups allowed to tee off during each hour.
The maintenance crew also inverted the golf holes to make retrieving the golf balls easier for players.
Yuma Golf and Country Club is the only member-owned, private golf and country club in Yuma County. During this time, the Club is only allowing members and their immediate family to play. No outside guests are welcomed.
Like Mesa Del Sol, YGCC has removed rakes from the bunkers and is asking guests to not remove the flag sticks while putting.
“We are only allowing one person per cart,” Golf shop manager Josh Welch said. “You have the option to walk, as we only have 65 carts on site.”
The Club took it a step further by removing all ice chests connected to golf carts. They also removed the sand containers to fill in divots. YGCC also inserted a foam material into each hole that makes retrieving the balls easier for each member.
While Mesa Del Sol and Yuma Golf and Country Club remain in operation, Desert Hills Golf Course and the Desert Hills Par-3 course are only allowing walkers on their course. Neither pro shop is open nor is the course taking tee times at the moment.
Desert Hills has an “honors box” sitting outside the pro shop where players can pay $9 for nine-holes or pay $15 to play the full-18.
Like the other courses in town, Desert Hills is encouraging players to practice social distancing while on the course. They’ve also asked players to keep the flag sticks in the hole. The Patio restaurant at the course is also temporarily shut down according to the City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator Dave Nash.