San Luis boys soccer dominated its first round opponent, North High, on a windy Tuesday night in San Luis at The Snake Pit, winning 5-0 to advance to the second round.

“We played a great game,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “We had good intensity despite the wind, which made it a little bit difficult to play our game, but we found a way and powered through.”

