San Luis boys soccer dominated its first round opponent, North High, on a windy Tuesday night in San Luis at The Snake Pit, winning 5-0 to advance to the second round.
“We played a great game,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “We had good intensity despite the wind, which made it a little bit difficult to play our game, but we found a way and powered through.”
Junior midfielder Misael Meza scored a hat trick in the win, opening up the game with a goal, scoring his second just before the halftime break and wrapped up the game with his third goal at the end of the contest.
Junior forward Diego Velez scored one goal and added an assist during the contest.
The San Luis defense kept another clean sheet after recording 10 during the regular season, but did so this time without star senior defender Erick Quirarte, who was kept on standby to rest an ankle injury. Without its cornerstone, it seems like the San Luis defense can find a way to hold its own.
The Sidewinders will face Desert Vista/Pinnacle on Saturday back at The Snake Pit.
“In order to keep going we have to keep up the intensity,” Rojas said. “I told the guys it only gets harder from here, so they have to be ready to face better teams the longer we go.”