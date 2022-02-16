SAN LUIS – San Luis High School’s hopes of getting back to the 6A Conference state championship came to an abrupt end here Tuesday night when the Sidewinders were shutout 2-0 by Chandler-Hamilton High School at The Snake Pit.
The Sidewinders, who played for the state championship a year ago, entered Tuesday’s Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A Conference State Championship Tournament quarterfinal game seeded No. 3, with a perfect 11-0 record (AIA). Their last win was a 9-1 whipping of No. 14 seed Mesa-Westwood in the first round of the state tournament.
But Tuesday, San Luis found itself handicapped by a reduced roster.
“We had severn players out due to different circumstances, and that really hurt our possibilities,” said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas. “The players available gave everything out in the field and I’m really proud of their hard work and how they never gave up.”
The game was scoreless at the intermission. In the second half Hamilton, seeded No. 6, scored on a counter attack, and late in the game on a corner kick.
“The game was even most of the time with not many clear chances for either of the teams,” added Rojas.
San Luis ended the season 11-1.