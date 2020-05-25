SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The city will seek a $500,000 grant from the state to finish the second phase of improvements to the Rancho Los Oros subdivision in northwest San Luis.
The city council on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for the grant to the Arizona Department of Housing.
If approved, the money would come from a portion of federal Community Development Block Grant funds the state agency receives for distribution to Arizona cities and counties for public works projects.
The city previously received CDBG funding for the first phase of renovation work Rancho Los Oros slated to be wrapped up in June.
First phase work involves installing new sewer and storm water drainage systems and paving, and the new grant, if awarded, would finance similar projects on Las Paderas Street, on portions of Los Valles, Los Cerros and El Chamizal streets, and on part of El Rancho Avenue.
The council on Wednesday approved allocating $223,000 in city funds as the city’s share of the cost of the second-phase work.
Jenny Torres, the San Luis community development director, said a third phase of improvements, estimated to cost another $500,000, will be needed in Rancho Los Oros.
In a separate action Wednesday, the council approved a change order to add additional paving work to the contract with DPE Construction to upgrade streets in the Los Portales del Alamo.
Added to the project is paving of Adobe and Aguila streets between Merrill and Hidalgo avenues. That increases the cost of the project by $198,000 to $671,892.
Once the project is done, only El Desierto and portions of San Felipe and Rio Sonora will await repaving. The city hopes to repave those roads over the next two years.