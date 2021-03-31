Once Yuma High made their first mistake, the San Luis baseball team pounced early and never looked back in Wednesday’s 19-1 victory.
After allowing a leadoff double to begin the game, the Criminals were one-pitch away from escaping unscathed.
However, after two errors by the shortstop, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a double, the Sidewinders quickly led 6-0 after one inning.
“Good teams capitalize,” San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo said. “We got an extra out, and I talk to our guys about...trying to be hungry, stay within ourselves and scrap a run in.”
The mistakes, which have plagued Yuma High during its five-game losing skid, piled up Wednesday.
As a team, whether it was fumbling grounders or dropping fly balls, the Criminals combined for seven errors.
“Baseball is a game of fundamentals,” Yuma High coach Nick Johnson said. “And if you’re not fundamentally sound, you’re going to suffer...It’s about using those good reps we’re getting (in practice) and replacing our bad habits.”
“One thing we can’t do is dwell on (mistakes).”
Despite the bats knocking in 19 runs, San Luis pitcher Martin Miranda was dialed in from the beginning.
The senior pitched four innings, allowed one hit and struck out four.
“He just pumped strikes,” Castillo said. “It was quality for him to go out there and get some confidence heading into the rest of the season.”
San Luis’ bats tacked on a run in both the second and third inning before exploding for 11 runs in the top of the fourth.
Two errors got the leadoff hitters on, before a hit-by-pitch and a walk started the circling around the bases.
Miranda roped a two-run single to push the lead to 11-0. Diego Garcia followed his hit with an RBI single of his own.
But Damian Garcia was tired of playing small ball.
With the bases juiced and facing a 3-0 count, the senior drilled a grand slam over the left field wall. It was Garcia’s first hit of the game and the Sidewinders first over-the-fence home run of the season.
“That was a big hit for him,” Castillo said. “To be able to come up after struggling, was good for him to end on a high note.”