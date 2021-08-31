The trademark “Criminals Breakout” entrance for the Yuma High football team will have to be put on hold.
Friday’s season opener against San Pasqual has been officially canceled due to the lack of healthy players available for the Warriors following their 64-0 loss last week to Madison Prep.
“For us, the reason we canceled was because of the injuries we suffered from (last week’s) game,” San Pasqual athletic director Patricia Molvito said.
Molvito added that both quarterbacks for the Warriors went down to injuries in the loss to Madison Prep and San Pasqual has 16 available players for Friday.
“That was going to be the most challenging part for us because...the next quarterback in line is a freshman and we didn’t feel this game against Yuma High would be an appropriate situation to put him in.”
Now the Criminals are scrambling to find an opponent with just two days before kick off. This is the second local game of the week canceled after Kofa-Gila Ridge was postponed due to a presumed positive COVID case inside the Hawks’ locker room.
“I feel bad for all the kids involved,” Yuma High athletic director John Ellegood said. “Because this late in the game, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to be able to find a new game or make this game up.”
Ellegood noted he will be on the phone Wednesday morning looking for a potential suitor Friday night.
Due to Gila Ridge having to postpone, Kofa remains a possible opponent in two days. The Kings and Criminals are scheduled to play Nov. 12 – the final week of the year – but Ellegood noted he will be giving Kofa a call Wednesday.
“It’s going to be part of the process and see where Kofa is at, talk with them and go from there,” he said.
