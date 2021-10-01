San Pasqual put together its best performance of the year, however, the Warriors (0-4) fell short 28-15 to North Pointe Prep. “We actually played a full and complete game today,” head coach Daniel Gardner said. “We had a lot better effort … Our defense had five stops and for the second game in a row, we forced a safety.” The fight Gardner saw from his team is a boost of confidence with the Warriors’ next four games being against region foes. San Pasqual made a touchdown-saving tackle at the one-yard line and proceeded to force an interception the very next play. Ethan Jackovhich recorded the pick in the endzone. San Pasqual’s offense was never forced to punt and had every drive end inside their opponents 30-yard line. The Warriors, however, were unable to capitalize on most of their chances. “The fact they’re getting some experience, they’re showing a lot of heart,” Gardner said. “And you can see that in the reflection of the score of our games.” Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.