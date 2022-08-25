WINTERHAVEN — It’s time for Manny Sanchez’ dream to come true.
After graduating from San Pasqual Valley High School and playing two years of college football, Sanchez said he wanted to come back to the campus on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation and share what he learned about the game with the Warriors.
Tonight, he officially gets that chance.
San Pasqual’s new varsity head coach, who had spent nine years as an assistant in the program prior to this season, will lead the Warriors onto the field for the 2022 season opener at home against Tucson-Catalina.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Taking the reins of the San Pasqual football program is not a job many would relish. The Warriors have struggled as of late, going 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A Conference, Hassaympa Region in 2021, their first year back in 11-man football.
The Warriors didn’t play football in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and California regulations. And in 2019, in 8-man football, San Pasqual was 0-6 overall, 0-4 in the 1A West Region.
“The main goal for 2022 is to get some experience and win,” said Sanchez this week as he prepared his team for tonight’s game.
“Two thirds of our team are freshmen and first-year players. To be successful this year is to be consistent, in the classroom and on the field.
“The area we need to work on the most is understanding the game of football. For a lot of the players this season will be their first time playing tackle football. Understanding what it takes to play will be key.”
Sanchez said one of the team’s strengths is the upperclassmen.
“Our seniors are going to set the tone for the rest of the team,” said Sanchez.
Two of those seniors helping to set the tone on offense will be tight end Ethan Jackovich, and quarterback-wide receiver Anthony Gilmore.
Jackovich will also play on the other side of the ball on the defensive line, alongside Cesar Alvarez.
Jackovich, Gilmore and Alvarez are all seniors.
“They (Jackovich and Gilmore) will be the leaders of the team being the few returners on offense from last season,” said Sanchez.
“And success on the defense starts at the line. With (Jackovich and Alvarez) anchoring our line, we know we can count on them.”
In all, the Warriors have five starters returning on offense and three on defense.
“This year we are young but the young guys coming into this season have the coaching staff excited to see what they can do for their first season,” said Sanchez.
Sanchez grew up on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, played football at and graduated from San Pasqual before going on to play at Haskell Indian Nations University.
“After playing college football for two years after high school, I wanted to bring what I learned back to San Pasqual where I came from,” said Sanchez.
Now he’s right where he wanted to be.
WELLTON – Antelope High School opens its 2022 season at home tonight against Wittman-Mountainside.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Buckeye Field.
The Rams are coming off a winning 2021 season in which they were 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the 2A Hassaympa Region.
Like San Pasqual, the Rams open the new season with a new head coach, Doug South.
Former head coach Gary Maldin stepped down after the 2021 season.
No other information was submitted.