Circle back to 2007 and that’s the last time San Pasqual participated in 11-on-11 football.
And due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season for the Warriors, Daniel Gardner’s team is more than excited to hit the field Friday night against Madison Highland Prep.
“This is something we have been building towards since last year,” he said. “It’s a culmination of all of the time, hard work and dedication we’ve put in and it’s going to be well worth it...We can’t wait to get on that bus.”
Coming into the season, the number of players has been a concern for the Warriors, but as they enter week one, Gardner says they have above 20 players on the roster and they’re going to rely on their size this season.
“They’re really athletic,” he said. “We’re very big. We’re averaging about 275-pounds on the line. There’s not (many teams) in 2A,3A, or 4A that can do that across the line. Strength wise and size wise, we’re looking to exploit that.”
San Pasqual opens with Madison Highland Prep Friday night, but the Warriors haven’ received any film on their week one opponent. Whether that’s a benefit or not, that’s to be determined.
But Gardner’s team has been experimenting with the RPO (run-pass-offense) during fall camp and looks to exploit his athleticism in the season opener.
“We’re definitely going to utilize that and get kids in space,” he said. “Like I said, we’re going to utilize our size.”