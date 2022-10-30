In the Las Barrancas Silver League Gary Sather, Art McLaughlin and John Cullen won gross. Mike Peabody, Frank Mason and Dan Moore were the net winners. Mike Costello, Tom Gremel, Mardy Clark and Lauran Shyder were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Knute Hammer, Bob Ewers, Keith Swearinger and Ron Hardin won with a 38. The team of Carol Franzen, Donna Morris, Tom Atwell and Tim Sokolik tied with the team of Diana Bird, Jim Fitch, Steve Ethridge and Bob Lauer at 39.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota League play Pinky Throckmorton took first with 5.99 points. Cliff Weber was second at 4.93, Marilyn Cotter third at 3.36 and Dale Balmer fourth with 2.93 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jerry Olson took first. Marilyn Cotter and Wayne Winslow tied for second. Steve Parrish was once again the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association individual play flight gross winners were Bob Shannon (75), David Givens (80), David Lloyd (88) and Pinky Throckmorton (94). Flight net winners were Dick Bosch, Harry McKemy, Earl Johnson and Cliff Weber.