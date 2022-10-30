In the Las Barrancas Silver League Gary Sather, Art McLaughlin and John Cullen won gross. Mike Peabody, Frank Mason and Dan Moore were the net winners. Mike Costello, Tom Gremel, Mardy Clark and Lauran Shyder were on the winning team.

In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Knute Hammer, Bob Ewers, Keith Swearinger and Ron Hardin won with a 38. The team of Carol Franzen, Donna Morris, Tom Atwell and Tim Sokolik tied with the team of Diana Bird, Jim Fitch, Steve Ethridge and Bob Lauer at 39.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you