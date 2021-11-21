I’m modifying this column. It’s now the “Saturday Night Rewind” for the next two weeks.
That’s because we’re all aware Yuma Catholic is the lone local team playing in the AIA football postseason.
Here are my observations from Saturday’s thrilling 31-26 victory over No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North in the 3A state semi-finals.
Observations
All season long YC’s defense has been rewarded with doughnuts for every shutout pitched. And while they allowed 26 points in Saturday night’s win and won’t be ordering pastries from the bakery, they are certainly deserving of accolades, plain or frosted.
That being said, there’s another position group that is doughnut-worthy..
The Shamrocks’ offensive line hasn’t received the credit it deserves this season. Partially that is on me. I have mentioned them here and there. But I mean, come on, this group is asked to drop into pass protection nearly 40 times a game. And that’s a lot of pressure for a unit that is undersized against a majority of its opponents.
And on Saturday, when their number was called - along with Devon Black’s - the big boys up front feasted on the ALA defensive line.
YC head coach Rhett Stallworth had been hinting over the last few weeks that the run game would slowly become a dominant piece in the Shamrocks’ offense. And for weeks, we didn’t see that.
Until Saturday.
The Shamrocks rushed for a season-high 190 yards on 31 carries and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt.
Truly fascinating for a team that relied so heavily on the arm of quarterback Richard Stallworth the first 12 weeks to suddenly switch the game plan and beat a team on the ground. Stallworth still made throws that helped YC win the game, but showcasing the ability to become a more balanced attack only benefits the Shamrocks in this week’s upcoming state title game.
YC ran a season-high 64 plays in Saturday’s win. And 48.4% of the play calls were runs. That’s the most balanced a YC offense has been since last season’s semi-final game against Pusch Ridge when the Shamrocks ran the ball 47.5% of the time.
Devon Black and the offensive line will be called upon one last time this coming Saturday night in a championship game rematch with Snowflake.
And as much of the attention deserves to be shined on Black and his five guys upfront, YC’s defense dialed up a tremendous game plan, too.
In Round 1 back in September, ALA racked up an astonishing season-high 324 yards rushing. Fast forward to Saturday night’s rematch. The Shamrocks’ defense held the Eagles to a season-low 65 yards.
Hats off to defensive coordinator Jarred Lackey and his unit. Whatever he saw on film and the adjustments he chose to make, worked.
YC got beat a handful of times through the air and registered just one sack, but the pressure off the edge and the gap discipline from the front seven paid dividends.
And let’s not forget the special teams performance by the Shamrocks. Outside of Logan Rush’s 25-yard field goal, YC blocked two ALA kicks (one extra point and one field goal). That’s a potential five-point swing considering ALA isn’t forced to go for the two-point conversion late in the opening half.
I had three keys to the game. Now is a good time to review.
Area of focus was containing the Eagles’ run game. Check.
Force two or more turnovers. While the Shamrocks only came away with one true turnover - a Jarred Marquez interception - the defense provided two goal line stands. That’s good enough for me. Check.
And lastly, protect Richard Stallworth. I think for the most part, YC’s line did a fine job in pass protection. Sloppy play calling late in the first half generated momentum for ALA entering the second half. But then the ‘Rocks’ game plan simplified. Quick throws and a balanced rushing attack was the difference maker in the second half. I’ll give myself a half-check here.
Standouts
YC’s entire OL
They deserve every bit of the credit for Saturday’s win.
RB Devon Black
242 yards of total offense and put the team on his back.
LB Jarred Marquez
Delivered a massive interception that allowed the Shamrocks to tack on three more points late in the game.
WR/K Logan Rush
Drilled a 25-yard field goal to give YC a two-score cushion.
Entire DL and LB corps
Front seven played relentlessly. Without them, ALA would be in the state title game.
WR Mario Martinez
Hauled in six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.
QB Richard Stallworth
Threw for 273 yards and two scores. He added a rushing touchdown as well. And he is now Arizona’s all-time leading passer in yards in a single-season.