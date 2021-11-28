Well, this is it.
Local high school football ended Saturday night with Yuma Catholic losing to Snowflake 10-3 in the AIA 3A state championship game.
Thank you all for following along this season. Not only is this the final Saturday Night Rewind, it is my final column at the Yuma Sun. This week marks my final full-work week and I couldn’t be more thankful for all of you that allowed me to be the voice of prep and junior college athletics in the city.
I will be moving back to Florida next week and I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity I had here at the Sun. I appreciate every athlete and coach I had the pleasure of working with these past 28 months. And I’ll always be grateful for the many relationships I built with so many in this tremendous community.
With that being said, let’s dive into what happened Saturday night at Campo Verde High School.
Observations
As most of you could tell, there was not much to be critical about this year when talking about Yuma Catholic football. And rightfully so.
This Shamrocks team is arguably one of the best in school history - championship ring or not. From top to bottom on both sides of the ball, this team was nearly unbeatable. But when it mattered the most, YC shied away from what got them into the state championship game for the third time in four years.
Junior quarterback Richard Stallworth didn’t shatter state records because of a conservative offense. The Shamrocks wanted to humiliate you through the air and showcase their athleticism. YC was the most skilled team in terms of playmakers in the 3A division this season, however, the Shamrocks were limited in Saturday’s loss.
The offensive play calling was quite conservative and subpar at times - even head coach Rhett Stallworth admitted this following the loss.
By my count, Stallworth only threw four total passes through the air 20-plus yards - something he’d usually achieve in a quarter alone. Two of those were mandatory. Facing a third and 25 from the Snowflake 30 forced Stallworth to throw a deep ball, and with seconds left in the first half Stallworth heaved a deep ball, praying Mario Martinez could reel in the home run shot.
And while the run game was successful against a much bigger Lobos defense, the Shamrocks abandoned their rushing attack once they got the ball inside the opponent’s 15. Devon Black tallied 140 yards on the ground and averaged nearly eight yards per carry, but again, when the Shamrocks were close to goal-to-goal distances, YC decided to throw it.
The decision to not force feed Black and Marquez when nearing the end zone resulted in the Shamrocks being 1-for-3 in the red zone - generating a season-low three points.
It’s the first time YC hasn't crossed the goal line since 2016.
I believe YC ran the ball twice inside the 15-yard-line, while throwing the ball seven times. I can’t help but think that’s what hindered the Shamrocks’ scoring success. Black and the offensive line were able to move the ball all night, but once YC’s offense managed scoring opportunities, they squandered them.
It’s certainly the worst offensive performance I’ve seen in my three years covering the Shamrocks, but I applaud QB Stallworth for taking the blame. It takes a lot for a 16-year-old to openly admit their mistakes following a heartbreaking loss.
“I did everything I could and I came up short,” said the junior quarterback. “That’s my fault. I should have paid attention to where I was. I let my team down tonight. I didn’t do enough to put points on the board … This is my fault. We scored 3 points. Unacceptable.”
And this won’t be Stallworth’s last state championship appearance. He’s got a chance for one more with a great group of players returning around him and I expect the Shamrocks to be back in the state title game a year from now.
On the flip side, I give tons of credit to the YC defense. Without these guys’ performance, this game could have gotten out of hand due to YC’s offensive woes.
Snowflake entered Saturday’s contest averaging 44 points a game. The Shamrocks held the Lobos to a season-low 10 points. It’s the fewest points Snowflake has scored in a playoff victory since 1987 when they beat Round Valley 3-2.
I won’t list all of the contributors, but Jaxson Jones, Jarred Marquez and every member of that defense played lights out. Snowflake had the size advantage, but YC didn’t back down.
I got comments in my Twitter mentions all season from people disregarding YC’s defensive success because of the opponents on the Shamrocks’ schedule. Sure, it’s not the toughest schedule in 3A, but that’s not the players’ fault. This unit ignored the outside noise and played great football every week.
The Shamrocks pitched eight shutouts and faced the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 3A scoring offenses this season four times this year. YC held all three opponents to season-low scoring totals in each matchup. How’s that for a defense that ‘doesn’t play anybody’?
And the Shamrocks’ 8.35 points per game allowed defensively is the best in school history.
Now the question becomes will YC move up to 4A next season? We will find out in the next few weeks. It’s going to be a tall task for the Shamrocks if they’re aligned to the 4A conference, but with plenty of talent returning, I don’t see much of a drop off.
Thank you to every athlete and coach in town for a great football season!
Standouts
RB Devon Black
Tallied 140 yards rushing and 28 receiving.
LB Jarred Marquez
Tallied a season-high in tackles and was all over the field.
DB Mario Martinez
Had two pass breakups and forced a fumble that saved a touchdown.
YC offensive line
These guys delivered again when it mattered.
YC defense
Held Snowflake to a season-low 10 points.