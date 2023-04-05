Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball (16-24, 15-13) scored 37 runs in a pair of wins over Yavapai (4-26, 4-26) on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader, winning game one 12-10 and taking the second game 25-2.
Tinley Schmidgall homered twice and doubled, going 3-for-5 with three runs batted in to help lead the Lady Matadors to a comeback win in game one over the Rougheriders.
Yavapai scored six runs in the second inning to jump out to a 6-0 lead and added three more runs in the fourth to build an eight-run advantage at 9-1. The Lady Matadors scored 11 of the next 12 runs scored in the game including a six-run seventh inning to come from behind to win.
Jessie Garcia also homered in the win and went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in while Mollie Forbes collected three hits in the win.
Desiree Moran and Jasmine Molina each drove in two runs while Summer Simpson struck out five batters over 5.1 innings to earn the win.
Valerie Joaquin and Jasmine Molina each drove in four runs to help the Lady Matadors score a season-high 25 runs in a 25-2 win over the Roughriders in game two.
Arizona Western scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back, scoring each of the five innings in the win. After scoring a single run in the second, the Lady Matadors scored seven runs in the third inning before adding four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Schmidgall smacked her third home run of the day and drove in three runs while Jessie Garcia also drove in three runs.
Eight of the nine Lady Matadors in the starting line drove in at least one run while every player in the starting line recorded a hit and scored a run.
Emily Gamboa threw four innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out four in the win, holding the Roughriders to just five hits.