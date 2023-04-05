Arizona Western Lady Matadors Softball (16-24, 15-13) scored 37 runs in a pair of wins over Yavapai (4-26, 4-26) on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader, winning game one 12-10 and taking the second game 25-2.

Tinley Schmidgall homered twice and doubled, going 3-for-5 with three runs batted in to help lead the Lady Matadors to a comeback win in game one over the Rougheriders.

