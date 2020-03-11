By Jackson Ramer
On a gloomy Wednesday afternoon, the Gila Ridge softball team continued to flex its muscles against local teams in the area after beating Kofa for the 10th consecutive time.
Using a combination of strong pitching and timely hitting, the Hawks smothered the Kings 10-0 at Gila Ridge High School.
Kenzi Nakasawa led the day going 2-for 3 with three RBIs in the win. Cassidy Stanton (1-for-2) had two RBIs, while Jasmine Polk (2-for-3), Hailey Matthews (1-for-2), Tamia Butler (1-for-2) and Carmen Melendez (1-for-2) each added a RBI.
“That’s the plan,” Gila Ridge coach Courtney Reed said regarding beating YUHSD teams. “Overall, that’s the plan. We face Cibola next week, so that’ll be a big challenge. Same (plan), we want to attack and get as many (wins) before the playoffs).”
And Gila Ridge’s (3-0 AIA) plan starts — and ends — with Tinley Schmidgall in the circle. The junior pitcher mowed down the Kings’ (0-4) lineup as she finished with a season-high 11 strikeouts. Even when the Hawks’ bats were struggling in the first three innings, Schmidgall had no issue commanding the strike zone and limiting Kofa base runners.
Working both corners of the plate, Schmidgall rarely found herself behind in the count as she threw 12 first pitch strikes against the 18 batters she faced. Schmidgall allowed just two hits and saw 76% of her pitches go for strikes.
“She’s the heart of the team,” Reed said. “She just gets in her groove and rocks. Of course we all lean on her and depend on her, but she keeps a pretty solid head and does her job inning after inning. Anytime she can get ahead in a count, it gives her range in terms of digging into batters, especially ones that struggle; she gets to have a little fun with them. It’s crucial for her to get ahead each at bat.”
After Schmidgall struck out the side in the fourth, the Hawks stood in the box in the bottom half of the inning looking for insurance runs. And the middle of the lineup for Gila Ridge advantage of Kofa’s Keileen Negrete the second time through the order.
Jasmine Polk reached second base after reaching on an error by the right fielder, while Cassidy Stanton was walked in the next at-bat. From there, the Hawks feasted as they tallied six consecutive hits, including Kenzi Nakasawa’s bases-clearing triple which put the Hawks up 7-0.
“That kid…she’s a freshman,” Reed said. “As long as she keeps her head solid and attacks the right pitches, she’s unstoppable.”
Gila Ridge would tack on three more runs that eventually led to the 10-run mercy rule being called.
“It took a minute for (our hitters) to see the pitches and get used to it a little bit, and they just started rocking,” Reed said. “Something clicked.”
For Kofa, Tammy Pixley saw her team get shut out for the second time this season. The score is deceiving, but the Kings were able to hang with the Hawks for the first three innings and that was Pixley’s message to her team after the game.
“I told them we can beat any of the teams we’ve played so far,” Pixley said. “We just have to put it together. If we can take one inning out of every game, we’d be in each game. We just have one bad inning each game and I told them if we could just put together our hits in an inning and get rid of several errors, then we’re in every game.”
There was a lone bright spot for the Kings in the 10-run loss. Three-sport athlete Kayla Porchas has a cannon attached to her shoulder in centerfield. Porchas showed off her strength in the bottom of the first, gunning Schmidgall down at home plate to keep the score even.
In the third, with runners on second and third, Schmidgall stepped into the box again. She’d hit a routine sac-fly into centerfield that gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead, but instead of throwing home with two outs now, Porchas threw out Nakasawa tagging from second as she raced to third.
“Kayla is just amazing,” Pixley said. “She just has that power and is the best centerfielder you could have.”