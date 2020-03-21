Ali Schmunk’s senior season at Yuma Catholic got off to a sizzling start, but soon came to a screeching halt - like the rest of the world of sports.
The region’s most talented golfer now finds herself in limbo along with athletes across the country, awaiting word whether the COVID-19 virus can be contained and when American life can return to normal.
Schmunk won individual honors during her second match of the season, thanks to an even-par 36 March 9 at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The 18-year-old hoped to build on the momentum and continue to hone her play in a competitive environment before leaving in August to play for the University of Hawaii. Instead, Schmunk will miss several tournaments amid a local ban of competitions until at least April 10.
“The biggest thing is you can practice all day long and practice certain shots, but until you get out and play tournament golf is when you know your game is on or off,” Schmunk said. “Competitive golf is different.”
Schmunk has proven herself capable in the competitive fire, but hoped to to finally capture the Division III AIA state golf tournament title following back-to-back third-place finishes.
Despite the suspension of competition and closure of several local courses, Schmunk remains positive the break could offer her a window to round out other parts of her game.
“Honestly, just doing drills at my house and watching a lot of videos, especially mental stuff, like how to stay focused and positive,” she said. “I’ve been in contact with my swing coach and she’s been telling me to use this time off to stretch, workout and clear my mind.”
Few things benefit a golfer more than having a free-flowing swing with a clear mind.
Schmunk was working toward this goal as she prepared to go toe-to-toe with some of the country’s best golfers in the coming weeks.
Schmunk and her friend Madeleine Laux – who signed to play at the University of Nevada Las Vegas – planned to team up at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball event April 25-29 in Naples, Florida.
Some of the top players in the college game are expected to be on hand, competing for a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Augusta National Golf Club - home to the Masters.
But the spread of COVID-19 canceled both tournaments, and neither will be made up.
Schmunk learned the disheartening news March 17 from a screenshot Laux sent showing the announcements.
“It would have been such an eye-opening experience and having the opportunity to potentially play at Augusta,” Schmunk said. “Just the thought of that is just so awesome. Knowing I’d be representing Arizona and showing everyone what’s going on here.
“I just like that competitive atmosphere with you and your partner.”
Originally, Schmunk and Laux were going to be left out of the Women’s Four Ball, but secured an alternate spot after teaming for a 65 during the qualifier at Tuscany Falls at Pebble Creek.
“A spot opened up and it was amazing,” Schmunk said. “We were so excited and had all of our outfits picked out for the four days and booked our flights. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was a heart-wrencher.”
Schmunk now turns her attention to other opportunities.
She won’t enroll at Hawaii until August, and until then plans to play tournaments throughout the Southwest. Depending on how the schedule plays out, Schmunk plans to test her skills at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open qualifier May 14 at Briarwood Country Club.
“All things considered I hope the tournament stays on and that I’ll be able to play,” Schmunk said. “(The U.S. Women’s Open) is a tournament I would really like to qualify for. No matter the outcome, I will continue to grind and work on my game until then.”