In the Mesa del Sol 36-Hole Senior Stroke Play Championship flight gross winners were Marilyn Cotter (173), Selma Cusick (167), Joanna Nealer (162), Mike Mikkola (176), Curt Barber (145) and Marty Tovaas (153). Flight net winners were Donna Brown (146), Judy Larden (150), Janis Goll (148), Clifford Weber (149), Bruce McKinney (156) and Todd Birney (149).
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Bobbi Belllusci and Tammie Hagen were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Tammy Dyer, Marilyn Denny and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather, Keith Planidin and Frank Russell won gross.
Ted Mittendorf, Doug Anderson and Toby Wilson were the net winners. Don Miller, Larry Garrett, Will Young and Gary Kuehl were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Marco Viloria and Frank Russell won gross. Frankie Allen and Will Young were the net winners. Lee Estes, Carl Fritz, Royd Fettig and Jim Kerlee were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Marilyn Denny won gross. Pam Peddie, Lucy Skjegstad and Patty Mac were the net winners. Debra Cieplik, Jeanne Holloway, Ardean Oulette and Sandra Haun were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Lee Estes, Frank Russell and John Cullen won gross. Dell Kellogg, Mel Pickett and Pat Dallabetta were the net winners. Bert Kolman, Jim Willits, Brian Conlin and Pat Mathieu were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Carl Johnson, Maurice Thom and Terry Pelechosky won with 68 points. Leonard Berube, Brad Rohloff and Ken Givens were second at 66. Garry Sletten, Wayne Gunion and Don Reaksecker were third with 64 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Lola Stone took first place. Scott Rinn was second, Sam Samples third and Hank Browning fourth. Brad Rohloff was the unanimous pick, won nothing, In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2 of 4 best ball format James Dykes, Brian McCaffrey, Steve Parrish and Michael Niemi won with a 19 under par 125 in a scorecard playoff. Raymond Throckmorton, Art “Range Ball” Scott, Ken McNeal and Stephen Martin were second. Eugene Kenny, Hank Browning, Cam Cong and Ray Butler were third at 127.
Hole in One: Muriel Scott had a Bedazzling Ace on the 8 th hole at Mesa del Sol, clubbing down to a 4 hybrid.
• February 18: 26 th Annual Women’s Rally for the Cure Golf Clinic. Contact 928-373-5220.
• February 18: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball (1 Canadian with 1 US Citizen). Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.