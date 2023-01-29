In the Mesa del Sol 36-Hole Senior Stroke Play Championship flight gross winners were Marilyn Cotter (173), Selma Cusick (167), Joanna Nealer (162), Mike Mikkola (176), Curt Barber (145) and Marty Tovaas (153). Flight net winners were Donna Brown (146), Judy Larden (150), Janis Goll (148), Clifford Weber (149), Bruce McKinney (156) and Todd Birney (149).

In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Bobbi Belllusci and Tammie Hagen were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Tammy Dyer, Marilyn Denny and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather, Keith Planidin and Frank Russell won gross.

