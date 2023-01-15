In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Bobbi Belusci and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Linda Sather and Tammie Hagen were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Marco Viloria and Don Flint won gross. Jim Kerlee, Dan Moore and Frank Mason were the net winners. Leroy Rosen, Art McLaughlin, Don Miller and Ron Gapp were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Gary Sather won gross. John Cullen and Will Young were the net winners. Dave Forest, Carl Fritz, Gary Hill and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Ann Burton and Dawn Diamond won gross. Debra Cieplik, Carol Franzen and Kathy Wierschke were the net winners. Corinne Bader, Margie Teeter, Eileen Widison and Sheri Klassen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Bob Baraniak and Rollie Harris won gross. Rene Boudreau, Mel Pickett and Ted Mittendorf were the net winners. Tim Carstensen, Tod Birfeld, Jerry Gardner and Martin Ollsson were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol on January 3 rd the team of Carol Franzen, Jerry Aaron and Steve Martin won with a 69. Three teams tied at 72. On January 19 th Joyce Martin, Bud Hammond, Frank Domantay and Randy Light won with a 71. The team of Knute Hammer, Dianne Bailey, Greg Edwards and Richard Fox tied with the team of WOJO, Rick Parks, Alma Heckel and Steve Martin for second at 72.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol on January 2 nd Raymond Throckmorton, Henry Browning, Darrin Magstad and Ken Givens won with 73 points. Maurice Thom, Dwayne Szmyrko, Dick Birkby and Jerry Olson were second at 68. Clifford Weber, Ryan Miller, Larry Wolcott and Michael Celentano were third with 66 points. On the 9 th Don Martin, Raymond Throckmorton, Larry Colao and Chris Althof won with 68 points. Dale Givens, Wayne Gunion, Wayne Winslow and Dale Balmer were second at 67. Don Fraser, Jake Fehr, Todd Matthews and Raymond Bulter were third with 66 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on January 4 th Cheryl Mikkola took first. Jerry Olson was second, Joanna Nealer third. They all picked Mike Mikkola and Steve Parrish. On the 10 th Lola Stone took first. Marilyn Cotter was second and Willy Peterson third. Again Mike Mikkola and Steve Parrish were picked by all the winners, but won nothing.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club January 12 th individual event flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (78), Lola Stone (88), Joyce Martin (90) and Jo-Ann Givens (96). Flight net winners were Deb Peterson (72), Donna Brown (72), Cindy Florez (72) and Lorraine Breault (68).
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League January 6 th 2-Man Best Ball Don Martin and Steve Martin were the gross winners with a 74.Mike Kelly and Dale Balmer were the net winners with a 63 in a scorecard playoff. Clifford Weber and Ernie Jimenez were second at 63, Wayne Gunion and Ron Sawatsky were third at 65. On the 13 th in a 3 of 4 best ball format Don Martin, Raymond Throckmorton, Mike Mikkola and William Justice won with an 18 under par 198. Fred Hancewiecz, Mike Wayrynen, Terry Pelechosky and Dale Balmer were second at 201. Wayne Gunion, Scott Rinn, Ken Givens and Art Scott were third at 203.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Irma Chin for her Ace on the 12 th hole at Las Barrancas.