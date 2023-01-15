In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Bobbi Belusci and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Linda Sather and Tammie Hagen were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Marco Viloria and Don Flint won gross. Jim Kerlee, Dan Moore and Frank Mason were the net winners. Leroy Rosen, Art McLaughlin, Don Miller and Ron Gapp were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Gary Sather won gross. John Cullen and Will Young were the net winners. Dave Forest, Carl Fritz, Gary Hill and Marco Viloria were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Ann Burton and Dawn Diamond won gross. Debra Cieplik, Carol Franzen and Kathy Wierschke were the net winners. Corinne Bader, Margie Teeter, Eileen Widison and Sheri Klassen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Bob Baraniak and Rollie Harris won gross. Rene Boudreau, Mel Pickett and Ted Mittendorf were the net winners. Tim Carstensen, Tod Birfeld, Jerry Gardner and Martin Ollsson were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you