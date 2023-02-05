In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Bobbi Belllusci and Myrna Hammermeister were the net winners. Dawn Diamond, Tammie Hagen, Anne Marie Martin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather and Mark Stoner won gross. Ron Thacker and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Will Young, Royd Fettig and Wayne Gertin were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Chris Hagen and Marco Viloria were the net winners. Bryan Boechler, Doug Haun, Don Flint and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Marilyn Denny won gross. Diane Guthrie, Bev Johnston and Pam Peddie were the net winners. Elaine Harrell, Laurie Russell, Maribeth Evens and Peggy Whithead were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Rick Brown and Rene Boudreau were the net winners. Fred Fortin, Bryan Boechler, Martin Ollsson and Dan Sutherland were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Jerry Timm, Hank Browning, Ron Stirler and Terry Matthews won with 71 points. Bob Dickson, Marty Schwab, Paul Follett and Mike Mikkola were second at 69. George Alcorn, Wayne Gunion, Ken McNeal and Chris Althof were third with 67 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Clifford Weber and Mike Mikkola tied for first place. Sherrie Rohloff was third and Jack Parker fourth. Brad Rohloff was the unanimous pick again and won nothing.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Match Play Champion flight winners were Terri Paden, Donna Brown, Connie Donner and Donna Sawatzky. Those four will now compete for the Overall Championship. Flight gross winners in the “9 easiest holes” format were Marie Barchus and Lorna Johnson. Flight net winners were Kathleen Hunt and Lorraine Breault.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 4 man scramble Sam Samples, Robert Lauer, Michael Celentano and Curt Barter won with a 17 under par 55. Mike Bedoya, George Alcorn, Dwayne Szmyrko and Brad Rohloff were second at 56. David Henager, Art Scott, Maurice Thom and Stephen Parrish were third at 57.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Murray McLeod for his Ace on the 5 th hole at Foothills Executive.
Congratulations the scoring his first Ace to Mark Bergman for his One on the 5 th hole at Mesa del Sol.
• February 18: 26 th Annual Women’s Rally for the Cure Golf Clinic. Contact 928-373-5220.
• February 18: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball (1 Canadian with 1 US Citizen). Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• March 11: Freefall Instructors Charity Scramble for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation at Mesa del Sol. Contact details to follow.
• March 18: Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Charity Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact office@cfsyuma.com.
• March 25: Bridget’s Gift Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.