In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Bobbi Belllusci and Myrna Hammermeister were the net winners. Dawn Diamond, Tammie Hagen, Anne Marie Martin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather and Mark Stoner won gross. Ron Thacker and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Will Young, Royd Fettig and Wayne Gertin were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Chris Hagen and Marco Viloria were the net winners. Bryan Boechler, Doug Haun, Don Flint and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Marilyn Denny won gross. Diane Guthrie, Bev Johnston and Pam Peddie were the net winners. Elaine Harrell, Laurie Russell, Maribeth Evens and Peggy Whithead were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Rick Brown and Rene Boudreau were the net winners. Fred Fortin, Bryan Boechler, Martin Ollsson and Dan Sutherland were on the winning team.

