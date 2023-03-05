Spots are still available for the Military Freefall Instructors 14th Annual Golf Tournament this Saturday at Mesa del Sol. Entry is $400 per team. Proceeds go towards the Special Operation Warrior Foundation, a non-profit organization providing college scholarship grants to surviving children of fallen Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corp special operation personnel killed in combat or training. Contact Todd at 928-580-4108 or at mffs.golftour@hotmail.com.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club February Couples Competition Andy Seidemann and Nicole Hunt took first place. Dave Junker and Linda Cox Junker were second and Bill Allbutt and Sue Leney third.
In the Ladies Club Member Guest at Mesa del Sol flight gross winners were Mary Kruse with Debi Mohr, Muriel Scott with Lindy Smith, Joyce Martin with Becky Hazen and Phyliss Mashburn with Elaine Harrell. Flight Net winners were Colleen Scott with Sue Goulett, Marilyn Cotter with Claudia Campbell, Martha Reaksecker with Sandy Hovanec and Cookie Little with Karen Gallagher.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Linda Murphy and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. In the Silver League Keith Planidin, Mark Stoner and Art McLaughlin won gross. Lauran Snyder, Gary Hill and Elmer Gill were the net winners. RonThacker, Dave Aaberg, Dale Constantinoff and Larry Garrett were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mardy Clark and Frank Russell won gross. Gary Sather and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Chuck McGuffie, Jerry Denny and Mark Stoner were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Eddie Medina, Loretta Schneider and Geneil Wilson won gross. Joan Costello, Janet Slocum and Lucy Skjegstad were the net winners. Heaton Beaton, Lorinda Beitz, Julie Handrahan and Sandra Haun were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Dan Sutherland, Dave Hoffman and Pablo Montano won gross. Conrad Eisenach, Darryl Dupuis and Jerry Gardener were the net winners. Frank Cieplik, Dennis Phillips, Harold Savik and Frank Russell were on the winning team.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol Raymond Throckmorton, Don Martin, Brad Rohloff and Matt Whittaker won the 71 points in a scorecard playoff. Carl Johnson, Jake Fehr, Maurice Thom, Ron Hunt were second at 71. Reg Marshall, Ken McNeal, Todd Matthews and Terry Matthews were third with 66 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Mike Mikkola fought the wind to take first. Cheryl Mikkola was second and Jerry Olson third. Oddly enough Mike picked Cheryl and Cheryl picked Mike.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League best ball format flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (74), Lola Stone (87), Linda Scott (95) and LeAnn Thom (101). Flight net winners were Cathy Francis, Terry McCarthy, Clara Hofsink and Elizabeth Rinn.
• March 11: Freefall Instructors Charity Scramble for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation at Mesa del Sol. Contact details to follow.
• March 18: Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Charity Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact office@cfsyuma.com.
• March 25: Bridget’s Gift Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
• April 1: Pride of the Mesa Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol, benefiting the Gila Ridge Band. Contact dvosler@yumaunion.org.
• April 14 & 15: 38th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.