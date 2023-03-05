Spots are still available for the Military Freefall Instructors 14th Annual Golf Tournament this Saturday at Mesa del Sol. Entry is $400 per team. Proceeds go towards the Special Operation Warrior Foundation, a non-profit organization providing college scholarship grants to surviving children of fallen Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corp special operation personnel killed in combat or training. Contact Todd at 928-580-4108 or at mffs.golftour@hotmail.com.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club February Couples Competition Andy Seidemann and Nicole Hunt took first place. Dave Junker and Linda Cox Junker were second and Bill Allbutt and Sue Leney third.

