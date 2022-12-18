In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider won gross. Laurie Russell was the net winner.
Marilyn Denny, Reta Boechler, Linda Sather and Tammy Dyer were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather, David Dyer and Larry Garrett won gross. Jack Joseph, Dennis Handel and Larry Lickfelt were the net winners. Marco Viloria, Lauran Snyder, Carl Fritz and Linda Murphy were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Keith Planidin and Gary Hill were the net winners. Carl Fritz, MK Hovden, Mark Stoner and Lee Estes were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Reta Boechler and Laurie Russell won gross. Tammie Hagen, Julie Dunn and Janet Slocum were the net winners. Susan Jones, Bobbi Belusci, Betsy Williams and Kathy Wierschke were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Mike Costello, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris won gross. Rick Brown, Jim Houle and Jim Laycock were the net winners. Bill Davenport, Jerry Gardner, Don Kerr and Steve Strahm were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Carol Franzen, Donna Brown and Steve Martin won with a 67. Phyllis Mashburn, Len Osgar and Tim Sokolik were second at 69.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Todd Matthews, Terry Matthews, Glen Rost and Chris Althof won with 70 points. Garry Sletten, Wayne Gunion, Ken McNeal and Curt Barber were second at 65. Jake Fehr, Raymond Throckmorton, Jerry Olson and Dennis Lund were third also with 65 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol David Lloyd took first. Joanna Nealer was second and Marilyn Cotter third.
Brad Rohloff was the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club individual event flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (81), Donna Brown (88), Terri Paden (90) and Carolyn Feldman (98). Flight net winners were Debbie Jarman, Terry McCarthy, Janis Goll and Pam Brown.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League blind draw 2-man best ball Garry Sletten and Curt Barber won gross with a 72. Carl Johnson and Raymond Butler won net with a 60. Brian McCaffrey and Chuck Mcguffie were second at 63. Mike Bedoya and Michael Niemi were third also at 63.