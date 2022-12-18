In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider won gross. Laurie Russell was the net winner.

Marilyn Denny, Reta Boechler, Linda Sather and Tammy Dyer were on the winning team. In the Silver League Gary Sather, David Dyer and Larry Garrett won gross. Jack Joseph, Dennis Handel and Larry Lickfelt were the net winners. Marco Viloria, Lauran Snyder, Carl Fritz and Linda Murphy were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and Frank Russell won gross. Keith Planidin and Gary Hill were the net winners. Carl Fritz, MK Hovden, Mark Stoner and Lee Estes were on the winning team.

