In the 4th of July Horse Race at Yuma Golf & Country Club Carlos and Christian Gallegos won by a nose. JR Henderson and John Holbrook were second. Dave Brownlie and Brian Scanlon were third with Andy Gross and Tami Harmon just in the money.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mardy Clark, Brian Healy and Will Young won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Bob Lecorchick and Larry Lickfelt were the net winners. Hank Gray, Conrad Eisenach, Bill Barnhart and Roger Rolen were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Dale Balmer won again with 6.42 points. Steve Parrish was second again with 5.89, Wayne Winlsow was third again with 2.53 and James Dykes fourth with 1.88 points. In Al’s picks played at Yuma Golf & Country Club Wayne Winslow took first place. Marilyn Cotter was second, Garry Sletten third. David Givens was the popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash cha, cha, cha format Mike Bedoya, Jack Parker and Bill Dowding took first place. Tim Segrest, Marilyn Cotter and Steve Parrish were second and Ann Weber, David Doherty and Ron Donner were third.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol Skills competition Denney McKay set a new world record with 105 points. Alex Mowry was second at 100. Andrue Jimenez and Joey Lezniak tied for third at 89 points.
Upcoming Events:
• July 15: Mesa del Sol Big Break skills competition, open to all. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.