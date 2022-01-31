In the Desert Hills Men’s Association six, six, six format Leonard Gomez and Gabe Plaza shot 65 to win low gross. Tony Sellers and Fred Blohm were second at 67 with Jarred Lackey and Ryan Priest third at 72. John Pflueger and Roger Eder won low net with a 62. The teams of Michael Pierson with B Schripsema, Jose Vega with Joseph Covarubias and Danny Seul with Yuma Cibrian all had 64s.
In the 36-hole Senior Stroke Play at Mesa del Sol flight gross winners were Joanna Nealer, Cheryl Mikkola, Dennis Seek, David Givens, Curt Barber, Steve Martin and Todd Givens. Flight net winners were Shannon Mason, Linda Murphy, Jack Parker, Terry Hanson, Ed Doucet, Terry Matthews and Glenn Matthews.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Susan Clarke and Laurie Russell won gross. Sandra Haun, Maribeth Evens and Faunie Menke were the net winners. Chris Tastad, Susan Jones, Jeanne Holloway and Vicki Steelman were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Bryan Boechler, David Richelderfer and Dayton Reed won gross. Dave Ego, Carl Hammons and Rich Ellis were the net winners. Don Fellows, Bob Lecorchick, Mike Dupuis and Charlie Moore were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Colleen Carlson, Jill Grause and Gloria Milne won gross. Judy Rausch, Margaret Howard and Georgia Juarez were the net winners. Nancy King, Pat Gardner, Irma Lustgraaf and Julie Dunn were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League Dee Larson, David Richelderfer and Rob Grause won gross. Gene Reynolds, Steve Bonnstetter and Bill Meinhelt were the net winners. Ron Hockins, Rick Dupont, Ron Monholland and Jim Lucas were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Myrna Hammermeister and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver League BJ McKay, Art McLaughlin and Steve Gartner won gross. Butch Robideau, Steve Soli and Rich Ellis were the net winners. Rusty Wies, Brian Healy, Elliot Johnson and Dennis Wagner were on the winning team. In the Copper League BJ McKay and Wayne Constantinoff won gross. Larry Engler and Royd Fettig were the net winners. Brian Healy, Frankie Allen, Dale Constantinoff and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team.
In the Moose League at Mesa del Sol Linda Weatherley, Bud Hammond, Bob Peterson and Steve Martin won with a 68. Keith Swearinger, Susan Jones and Jim Sokolik were second at 70. WOJO Shipley, Shirley Patterson and Randy Stickles were third at 71.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Dick Michael, Bill Slade, Jim Pederson and Tony Kossey won with 65 points. Curt Pederson, Alan Young, Ron Stirler and Ray Butler were second at 64. Garry Sletten, Len Fallis, Kenneth King and Mike Mikkola were third also with 64 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker won first. Jerry Olson was second, Steve Parrish and Dave Lloyd tied for third. Parrish and Mike Mikkola were the most popular picks. In Krogman’s Follies Leonard Berube, Marty Schwab and Richard Bosch won with 71 points. Fred Hancewicz, Dale Balmer and Kent Dunston were second at 70. Wayne Gunion, Don Reaksecker and Dale Smith were third with 64 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League individual net play Linda Williams won with a 65. Cookie Little was second with Joyce Martin third and Elizabeth Rinn fourth. In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 2 of 4 best ball format Hugh Strain, Wayne Gunion, Terry Pelechosky and Steve Parrish won with a 23 under par 121. Carl Johnson, Jim Peterson, Dale Balmer and Al Presidio were second at 127. Cliff Weber, James Dykes, Don Reaksecker and Mike Mikkola were third at 131.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 3rd Annual Denny Mundell Memorial Tournament. Contacts: Alton Montague at 928-256-9411 or Mitch Vest at 760-442-3199.
• Saturday, February 12: 23rd Annual Rally for the Cure Women’s Golf Clinic at Desert Hills. Contact Rich at 373-5220.
• Sunday, February 13: Valentine’s Day Couples Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
• February 13, 14, 15: Yuma Senior Open at Desert Hills. Contact theflexputter@gmail.com.
• Saturday, February 19: 26th Annual Yuma Child Burn Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact paulevancho@gmail.com or bwright@deloutdoor.com.
• Saturday, February 19: Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
