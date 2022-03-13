Curt Barber won the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association Club Championship with a 36-hole total 153. Mike Bedoya won the overall net championship with a 139. Flight gross winners were Marty Tovaas, Randy Stickles, Paul Follett and Fred “Boom Boom” Hancewicz. Net flight winners were Terry Matthews, Dale Balmer, Ken Givens and Larry Wolcott.
Shannon Mason won the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ Club Championship with a 36-hole total 153. Eila Mackay won the overall net championship with a 134. Flight gross winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Jo-Anne Lambert, Betty Szmyrko and Dona Conzelman. Flight net winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Colleen Scott, Linda Hughes and Leann Thom.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Leslie Woodside, Joyce Steffans and Renee McCarrel won gross. Val Gleave, Rita Gravelle and Elaine Tremblay were the net winners. Deb Passino, Pat Marquardt, Georgia Juarez and Judy Zauner were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Mark Deyo, Darryl Foreman and Rob Grause won gross. Jim Daly, Jack Costello and Jeannot Levesque were the net winners. Jim Lucas, Bob Campagna, Danny Payne and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Reta Boechler and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Pauline Helm, Pat Gardener and Dona Wagner were the net winners. Debra Cieplik, Mabel Kampstra, Laurie Gsell and Vickie Steelman were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, David Richelderfer and John Cullen won gross. Fred Rilcoff, Lee Estes and Butch Robideau were the net winners. Dan Marek, Martin Ollsson, Dan Sutherland and John Martin were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Linda Murphy and Tammie Hagen were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Terri Cullen, Reta Boechler and Dorothy Gartner were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Steve Gartner and Frank Russell won gross. Ron Gapp, Rick McConnell and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Doug Anderson, Doug Haun, Carl Fritz and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team. In the Copper League Tony Hammons, Mark Stoner and Gary Sather won gross. Jack Joseph, Mardy Clark and Marco Viloria were the net winners. John Cullen, Royd Fettig, Lee Estes and Doug Haun were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Cliff Weber, Mike Mikkola, Ron Wermes and Jack Parker won with 62 points. Dave Henager, Larry Wolcott, Dennis Lund and Ray Butler were second at 61. Murray MacDonald, Steve Parrish, Len Fallis and Ron Sawatzky were third with 60 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Steve Parrish won first. Don Martin was second, Sandy Lee was third and Willy Peterson fourth. Mike Mikkola was the popular pick, which did him little good at all.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 4-man net scramble Carl Johnson, Maurice Thom and Steve Parrish won with a 19 under par 53. Mike Wayrynen, Don Reaksecker and Steve Martin were second at 55. Ken Givens, Dale Balmer and Micheal Niemi were third, also at 55. Apparently, the winning secret was to have only 3 players.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, March 19: 6th Annual Right Turn for Yuma Veterans at Mesa del Sol. Contact www.rightturnyumavets.com, office@cfsyuma.com or call 928-783-2427.
• Sunday, March 20: Mixed Couples 2-person Alternate Shot at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, March 26: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com or Dit Blackburn at 928-580-9929.
• Saturday, March 26: 8th Annual Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com or Sandy at 928-446-6628.
• Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9: 37th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.