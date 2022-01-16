Openings are still available for the Mesa del Sol Senior Stroke Play Tournament. First round Saturday the 22nd, 2nd round Sunday the 23rd. Play is a 36-hole individual gross and net competition with Men’s and Women’s Divisions and flights determined by age group beginning at 50 years of age. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com for information or entry form.
In the 2nd Annual Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol the Army/Air Force team retained the cup over the Navy/Marine team as the matches ended in a draw.
In Ladies play at Yuma Golf & Country Club on December 30 in a 3 clubs and putter competition 1st flight winners were Kathie Bone 1st and Linda Cox 2nd. 2nd Flight winners were Judy Cuming 1st and Carma Graham 2nd. On January 6 in a blind bogey format flight winners were Debi Mohr and Tami Harmon in the 1st flight (tied), Kathie Bone in the 2nd and Tracy Fitzherbert in the third.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League Sue Jelinek, Deb Passino and Joanne Babiars won gross. Elaine Tremblay, Shirley Stover and Carla Grove were the net winners. Lorraine Weber, Jill Grause, Judy Rausch and Valerie Jensen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Ken Kajita and Jerry Gardner won gross. Terry Wright, Jeannot Levesque and Russ Trowbridge were the net winners. Al Weeden, Bill Meinhelt, Doug Buysman and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Dorothy Gartner, Loretta Schneider and Susan Clarke won gross. Pauline Helm, Jeanne Holloway and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Carol Franzen, Debra Cieplikl, Georgia Juarez and Maribeth Evens were on the winning team. In the Foothills Men’s League Frank Russell, Ken Dehart and Pat Dallabetta won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Steve Gutierrez and Dan Sutherland were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Ric Brown, John Ball and Jeannot Levesque were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Dorothy Gartner, Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Myrna Hammermeister and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver League Royd Fettig, Frank Russell and Steve Gartner won gross. Barney Kuensting, Dave Burlington and Wayne Constantinoff were the net winners. Steve Strahm, Lee Estes, Don Fellows and Rusty Wies were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell and Carl Fritz won gross. Doug Haun and Don Flint were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Brian Healy, Steve Gartner and Wayne Constantinoff were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, Donna Morris, Bill Johnson and Steve Martin won with a 66. Three teams tied at 72. One team did not.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Dave Lloyd won first. Jerry Olson was second, Cheryl Mikkola was third and Terri Paden fourth. Gerry Larrabee was the most popular pick. In Krogman’s Follies Dave Henager, Tom McFarland, Rod Donner and Bert Scott won with 64 points. Normand Berube, Dwayne Szmyrko, Larry Colao and Dale Smith were second also at 64. Harry McKemy, Jim Peterson, Marty Schwab and Brad Rohloff were third at 62 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies gross and net and putts play flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Linda Scott, Eila MacKay and Donna Sawatsky. Flight net winners were Cathy Francis, Marilyn Cotter, Marie Barchus and Jo-Ann Givens. The best putters were Mary Kruse, Linda Scott, Judy Larden and Donna Sawatzky.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League Cha, Cha, Cha format David Drury, Fred Hancewicz, Russell MacKay and Tom McIntire won with a 22 under par 126. Clifford Weber, David Lloyd, Chuck Mcguffie and Gerry Larrabee were second at 130. Dick Michael, Wayne Gunion, Mike Wayrynen and Dennis Lund were third at 132.
Hole in Ones: Congratulations to Joy Mueller for her Ace on the 4th Hole at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, January 22: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man 6, 6, 6. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, January 22, 23: Senior Stroke Play at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 1st Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. Contacts kdarby@deloutdoor.com or peggypt4@aol.com.
• Saturday, January 29: 3rd Annual Denny Mundell Memorial Tournament. Contacts Alton Montague at 928-256-9411 or Mitch Vest at 760-442-3199
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.