Linda Cox won the Women’s President’s Cup at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Ellen Scott finished as the runner up. Congratulations ladies!
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Sandra Haun, Jill Grause and Linda Wilder won gross. Pat Gardner, Cathy Braunberger and Julie Dunn were the net winners. Carla Grove, Nancy Johannson, Joanne Babiars and Dianne Masias were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Dave Barnhouse, Rob Grause and Dee Larson won gross. Ken Howard, John Veretto and Ken Sack were the net winners. Rick Dupont, Ron Hockins, Darryl Foreman and Dave Ego were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneiderand Linda Wilder won gross. Laura Koepke and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Susan Clarke, Pat Gardner, Deb Passino and Elaine Dahl were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Steve Strahm and John Cullen won gross. Steve Gutierrez and Dave Aaberg were the net winners. Butch Robideau, Conrad Eisenach, Chuck Wilson and Dan Sutherland were on the winning team.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Steve Gartner, BJ McKay, Hubert Gartner won gross. Wally Mazurek, Doug Haun and Tony Penkoff were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Jack Joseph, Elliot Johnson and Butch Ritten were on the winning team. In the Copper League BJ McKay and Frank Russell won gross. Steve Soli and Cliff Boyd were the net winners. John Cullen, Steve Gartner, Lee Estes and Mardy Clark were on the winning team.
In the Moose League at Mesa del Sol Knute Hammer, Fran Wilkerson, Jerry Aaron and Steve Martin won with a 68. Jim Fitch, Bob Peterson, Jim Shepley and Frank Domantay were second at 69. Rick Parks, Shirley Patterson, Dana Brown and Randy Stickles were third at 72.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Hugh Strain, David Henager, Mike Kelly and Michael Celentano won in a scorecard playoff with 71 points. George Alcorn, James Dykes, Geoff Wenbourne and Dennis Lund were second also at 71. Dale Givens, Bill Slade, Wayne Winslow and Brad Rohloff were third with 70 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on a very windy, dusty day, Ann Weber won first. Pam Herring was second and Jack Parker was third. Jerry Olson and Wayne Winlsow were the most popular picks.
On another very windy and cold day in the Mesa del Sol Ladies League individual play flight gross winners were Cathy Francis and Darla Peterson. Flight net winners were Selma Cusick and Phyllis Mashburn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 2-man scramble Curt Barber and Steve Martin won the gross flight with a 6 under par 66. Wayne Winlsow and Dale Balmer won the net flight with a 61. Ken Givens and Ray Butler were second at 65.
Hole in Ones: Sandra Haun made an Ace on the3rd hole at Las Barrancas. Howard Pickerill made an Ace on the 4th hole at Foothills Par 3. Congratulations Aces.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, February 12: 23rd Annual Rally for the Cure Women’s Golf Clinic at Desert Hills. Contact Rich at 373-5220.
Sunday, February 13: Valentine’s Day Couples Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact kavosler@gmail.com.
February 13, 14, 15: Yuma Senior Open at Desert Hills. Contact theflexputter@gmail.com.
Saturday, February 19: 26th Annual Yuma Child Burn Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact paulevancho@gmail.com or bwright@deloutdoor.com.
Saturday, February 19: Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.