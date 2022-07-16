In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Larray Garrett, Mardy Clark and Art McLaughlin won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Dennis Stiles and Lyle Wheeler were the net winners. Will Young, Roger Rolen, Conrad Eisenach and Wayne Fisher were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Lee Laabs won first with 5.05 points. Dave Lloyd was second with 4.83, Jerry Timm third with 4.13 and Cindy Florez fourth with 2.65.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash in individual play flight gross winners were Steve Gallego, Jack Parker and David Lloyd. Flight net winners were Harry McKemy, Marilyn Cotter and Cliff Weber.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening Denney McKay won with 90 points. Joey Lezniak and Andy Pickron tied for second at 85 points. A competition will be held every Friday evening this summer.
Upcoming Events:
July 22: Mesa del Sol Big Break skills competition, open to all. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
July 23: 2-Man Deli at Yuma Golf & Country Club. 6x6x6 format. Contact josh.welch@ygcc.org.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.