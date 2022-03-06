Gabe Plaza won overall low gross in the Desert Hills Men’s Association February Stapleford tournament. Flight gross winners were Harry Hart, Jose Rodriquez, Felix Ochoa and Roy Browning. James McElroy won overall net. Flight net winners were Larry Bicknell, Christian Gallegos, Bill Bort and Michael Pierson.
Mary Kruse and Debi Mohr won gross with a 75 in the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Member Guest. Other flight gross winners were Barbara Sanders and Elaine Corbet, Sandra Williams and Sandra Lee and Georgia Vukovich with Suzzane Hammons. Flight net winners were Terri Paden and Sam Springer, Sheila Rindal and Donna Sawatzky, Jen Dibiase and Linda Scott and Karen Gallagher with Shirley Rutledge.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Gloria Milne, Elaine Corbet and Joyce Stettans won gross. Pauline Helm, Geneil Wilson and Laura Koepke were the net winners. Jackie Jones, Colleen Carlson, Sue Jelinek and June Garcia were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rob Grause, Jerry Gardner and Rick Dupont won gross. Carl Hammons, Harold Hartman and Jeannot Levesque were the net winners. Mike Dupuis, Lee Marcum, Gene Reynolds and Ron Monholland were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Sandra Haun, Ann Burton and Maribeth Evens won gross. Gina White, Terrie Cullen and Susan Jones were the net winners. Pat Gardener, Jeanne Holloway, Verna Enns and Vickie Steelman were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen, Frank Russell and Don Fellows won gross. Frank Cieplik, Doug Anderson and Carl Hammons were the net winners. Chuck Wilson, Dennis Phillips, Brian Conlin and Martin Ollsson were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Tammy Dyer won gross. Chris Tastad, Barb Souter and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. In the Silver League Brian Healy, Art McLaughlin and BJ McKay won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Roger Rolen and Tom Van Slyke were the net winners. Wayne Fisher, Butch Ritten, Gary Sather and Leon Peterson were on the winning team. In the Copper League BJ McKay, Mark Stoner and Steve Gartner won gross. Doug Haun, David Richelderfer and Will Young were the net winners. Hubert Gartner, Dennis Hammermeister, Marco Viloria and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Jim Fitch, Peggy Quinn, Juan Batista and Bob Lauer tied the team of Keoni O’Keefe, Bob Peterson, Bill Johnson and Tom McIntire at 69. Knute Hammer, Susan Jones and Mike Kendall were third at 70.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Jim Pederson, Terry Pelechosky, Dale Givens and Ken McNeal won with 72 points. Cliff Weber, Steve Parrish, Art Brekkas and Ken Givens were second at 71. Garry Sletten, Jerry Olson, Ryan Miller and Wayne Winslow were third with 69 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Pam Herring won first. Hank Browning was second, Mike Mikkola was third and Jerry Olson fourth. Mike Mikkola was the popular pick. In the Krogman’s Follies David Henager, Jim Peterson, Don Reaksecker and Matt Whittaker won with 73 points. Norman Berube, Fred Hancewiecz, Dale Balmer and Brad Rohloff were second at 70. Tom Thorp, Hugh Strain, Tony Kossey and Gord Little were third with 65 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ League flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Selma Cusick, Jeannie McFarland and Linda Hughes. Flight net winners were Cathy Francis, Lola Stone, Georgia Vukovich and Dona Conzelman.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday, March 13: 12th Annual Military Freefall Instructors Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact mffs.golftour@hotmail.com or Todd Greene at 928-580-4108.
Saturday March 19: 6th Annual Right Turn for Yuma Veterans at Mesa del Sol. Contact www.rightturnyumavets.com, office@cfsyuma.com or call 928-783-2427.
Saturday March 26: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com or Dit Blackburn at 928-580-9929.
Saturday, March 26: 8th Annual Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com or Sandy at 928-446-6628.
Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9: 37th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
