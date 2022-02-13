In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Jill Grause, Deb Passino and Sue Jelinek won gross. Wilma George, Cat Treadgold, Penny Brassard were the net winners. Pauline Helm, Jackie Jones, Karen Myszewski and Elaine Tremblay were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Michael Costello and Steve Bonnstetter won gross. Mike Dupuis, Andro Brassard and Mick Weinmann were the net winners. Darryl Foreman, Norm Nash, Terry Wright and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider, Maribeth Evens and Dona Laidlaw won gross. Sharon Sumner, V Montpellier and Judy Rausch were the net winners. Betsy Williams, Sandra Haun, Joan Costello and Maggie Lee were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen, David Richelderfer and Gene Reynolds won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Dan Marek and Mike Dupuis were the net winners. Paul McLaughlin, Rich Ellis, John Newberry and Mike Tysdal were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Bobbi Bellusci won gross. Dawn Diamond and Reta Boechler were the net winners. In the Silver League John Cullen, Mark Stoner and Mardy Clark won gross. Ken Howard, Gerald Quinn and Ron Gapp were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Ray Hillier, Paul McLaughlin and Gary Sather were on the winning team. In the Copper League Carl Fritz and Don Flint won gross. Jack Joseph and MK Hovden were the net winners. Mardy Clark, BJ McKay, Dan Moore and Ray Hillier were on the winning team.
In the Moose League at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, Bob Peterson, Kenny Crompton and Mike Kendall won with a 69. The team of Jerry Aaron, Knute Hamner, Bill Johson and Randy Stickles tied the team of Bud Hammond, Shirley Patterson, Don T and Tom McIntire with 71s.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Ron Sawatzky, Dale Givens, Jake Fehr and Ken Givens won with 67 points. Dick Michael, Ray Butler, Bill Slade and Marty Schwab were second at 66. Bill Pearson, Ken McNeal, Glen Rost and Chuck McGuffie were third with 65 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Willy Peterson won first. Lee Laabs was second and Bob Nealer was third. Mike Mikkola and Steve Parrish were the most popular picks. In Krogman’s Follies Leonard Berube, Fred Hancewicz, Marty Schwab and Bert Scott won with 68 points. Terry Matthews, Dick Michael, Mike Wayrynen and Todd Matthews were second at 65. Norm Berube, Ken King, Dale Balmer and Tony Kossey were third, also at 65 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ League individual sweet 16 format, in flight A Cheryl Mikkola won low gross with Barb Sanders second. Ann Weber was first net with Donna Brown second. In flight B Lorraine Breault won low gross with Marie Barchus second. Leann Thom was first net with Cookie Little second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual quota Wayne Winlsow won low gross in the A flight with Maurice Thom second. Jeffrey Sloboden won the B flight with Mike Bedoya second.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, February 19: 26th Annual Yuma Child Burn Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact paulevancho@gmail.com or bwright@deloutdoor.com.
• Saturday, February 19: Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, February 26: Desert Hills Men’s Club individual gross and net modified Stableford. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.