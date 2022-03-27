In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Peggy Chatwell, Linda Wilder and Joyce Steffans won
gross. Laura Koepke, Sandy Lebermen and Judy Zauner were the net winners. Irma Lustgraaf, Jill
Grause, Dorothy Harker and Wilma George were on the winning team. In the Men’s League
David Richelderfer and Robert Grause won gross. Jeannot Levesque and Darryl Dupuis were the
net winners. Jim Lucas, Ken McCarrel, Michael Costello and Dee Larson were on the winning
team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Reta Boechler, Loretta Schneider and Linda
Wilder won gross. Dona Wagner, Elaine Harrell and Laurie Gsell were the net winners. Rita
Gravelle, Suzanne Hammons, Robin Taylor and Sharon Sumner were on the winning team. In
the Men’s League Frank Russell, Bob Baraniak and Ken Stutton won gross. Martin Ollsson, Elliot
Johnson and David Homer were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Dennis Phillips, Guy Follett
and Dennis Seaomns were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Laurie Russell won gross. Robin
Taylor and Tammie Hagen were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Reta Boechler and Myrna
Hammermeister were on the winning team. In the Silver League Larry Garrett, Gary Sather and
Frank Russell won gross. Conrad Eisenach, Bob Lecorchick and Lee Estes were the net winners.
Royd Fettig,, Frank Mason, Ken Howard and Chris Hagen were on the winning team. In the
Copper League Tony Hammons, Mark Stoner and Art McLaughlin won gross. Don Flint, Lee
Estes and Dennis Hammermeister were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Brian Healy, Mike Costello
and Calvin Vogelsang were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol three teams all tied at 71. The teams were Keoni O’Keefe,
Jim Flood with Frank Domantay, Shirley Patterson, Jim Fitch, Jim O’Leary with SteveMartin and WOJO,
Donna Morris, Joyce Martin with Randy Stickles.
In the Lady Hustler League and Mesa del Sol net individual play flight winners were Ardean Ouelette,
Betty Smyrko and Vonnie Bosch. Flight second place finishers were Marilyn Cotter, Judy Kossey and Ruth
Koenig.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Normand Berube, Garry Davdison,
Larry Wolcott and Steve Parrish won with 63 points. Merle Baptiste, Don Reaksecker, Dennis Lund and
Curt Pederson were second at 62. Garry Sletten, Ron Stirler, Jim Pederson and Brad Rohloff were third
with 62 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Pam Herring won first. Steve Parrish was second, Jack Parker was third and
Jerry Olson fourth. Mike Mikkola was the most popular pick and won nothing.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Quota format flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Betty Szmyrko, Jen
Dibiase and Shirley Rutledge. Flight second place finishers were Dorothy Gartner, Janis Goll, Cindy Florez
and Ruth Koenig.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association Individual format flight gross winners were Bill Justice, Steve
Berke, Dwayne Szmyrko and Dick Michael. Flight net winners were Steve Martin, Maurice Thom, Jack
Parker and Mike Bedoya.
Hole in Ones: Congratulations to Norm Haugen for his ace on #2 at Foothills Executive.
Upcoming Events:
Saturday and Sunday, April 2 nd and 3 rd : Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact
Saturday, April 23 rd : Crazy Earl’s Men’s at Mesa del Sol and Women’s Invitational at Foothills Par 3.
Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9: 37 th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Golf Tournament at Mesa
del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.