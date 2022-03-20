In the Desert Hills Men’s Association March 2-Man blind draw Eric Freeman and Tony Steen won low gross with a 4 under par 68. Daryl Bugarin and Dick Smith won a 4-way tie for low net with an 11 under 61. Harry Hart and Robert Gomez were second gross at 70, Bill Mendenhall and Ed Fairchild third at 71. Ron Ramirez and Will Uclusin were second net, Joe Gomez and Greg Wilkinson third, Omar Guluarte and John Tate fourth.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Par 3 Renee McCarrell, Sandra Haun and Sue Jelinek won gross. Sandy Lebermen, Margaret Howard and Geneil Wilson were the net winners. Dorothy Harker, Nancy King, Lorraine Weber and Dianne Masias were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Gene Reynolds and Mark Deyo won gross. Mick Weinmann, Jerry Gardner and Jeannot Levesque were the net winners. Dave Barnhouse, Ken Howard, Lee Marcum and Doug Zimmerman were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Dorothy Gartner, Dawn Diamond and Loretta Schneider won gross. Delphine Rindal, Linda McLaughlin and Lora Lee Whelan were the net winners. Shirley Shepley, Betsy Williams, Angie Marek and Vickie Steelman were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Jerry Gardner and Rick Dupont won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Chuck Holland and Jeannot Levesque were the net winners. Ward Monroe, John Cullen, Tim Weir and Dennis Wagner were on the winning team.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Tammie Hagen and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Dawn Diamond, Linda McLaughlin and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Mark Stoner, Carl Fritz and Royd Fettig won gross. Frank Reed, Chris Hagen and Lee Estes were the net winners. Frank Allen, Hank Gray, Hubert Gartner and Larry Lickfelt were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mark Stoner, Steve Gartner and Carl Fritz won gross. Frank Russell, Hubert Gartner and Royd Fettig were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, BJ McKay, Calvin Vogelsang and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Tom McFarland, Jack Parker, Maurice Thom and Don Reaksecker won with 75 points. Larry Wolcott, Michael Celentano, James Dykes and Dale Balmer were second at 74. Richard Tucker, Geoff Wenbourne, Wayne Gunion and Terry Matthews were third with 69 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning won first. Wayne Winslow was second, Pam Herring was third and Cliff Weber fourth. Pam Herring was also the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Cha, cha, cha Cookie Little, Linda Hughes, Marilyn Cotter and Cathy Francis won gross with a 173. Elizabeth Rinn, Marie Barchus, Zelina Little and Anita Rosemeyer were second at 174. Pam Brown, Carrie Beloit, Terri Paden and Joan Webb won low net with a 128. Vonnie Bosch, Jen Diabiase, Jeannie McFarland and Sun Douthit were second net at 133.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2 of 4 net best-ball Robert Sage, Wayne Gunion, Dale Balmer and Terry Matthews won with a 22 under par 122. Carl Johnson, James Dykes, Mike Wayrynen and Steve Parrish were second at 125. Larry Wolcott, David Henager, Ron Stirler and Ray Butler were third at 129.
March is apparently Hole in One Month: Lewis Tisdale aced the 5th and Dell Kellogg aced the 2nd at Foothills Executive. Jim Coulter aced the 2nd hole at Foothills Par 3. Brad Rohloff aced the 8th as did Joanna Nealer at Mesa del Sol. Frank Morrison aced the 8th hole, Ken Merrill aced the 15th hole and Danny Seul aced the 4th hole at Desert Hills.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, March 26: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com or Dit Blackburn at 928-580-9929.
• Saturday, March 26: 8th Annual Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com or Sandy at 928-446-6628.
• Saturday and Sunday, April 2nd and 3rd: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miquelzendejas24@gmail.com.
• Saturday, April 23rd: Crazy Earl’s Men’s at Mesa del Sol and Women’s Invitational at Foothills Par 3. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9: 37th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol and Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.