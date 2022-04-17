In the Women’s League at Foothills Executive Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross.
Terrie Cullen and Deb Passino were the net winners. Rita Gravelle, Laurie Russell, Pat Gardener and Geneil Wilson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen, Frank Russell, and Hart Gall won gross. John Wressell, Craig Carlson and Jim Shelpey were the net winners.
Darryl Dupuis, Ben Ruybal, Dan Sutherland and Butch Ritten were on the winning team.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Larry Garrett, Gary Sather and Mark Stoner won gross.
Roger Sprague, Doug Anderson and Larry Engler were the net winners. Mike Costello, Dave Hoffman, Rick McConnell and Brian Healy were on the winning team. In the Copper League Larry Garrett and Frank Russell won gross. Mike Peabody and Mike Costello were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, John Cullen, MK Hovden and Brain Healy were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Bud Hammond, WOJO, Greg Edwards and Steve Martin won with a 68. Diana Bird, Peggy Quinn, Jim Flood and Bob Lauer tied Stephen White, Jim Fitch, Evelyn Pribble and Randy Stickles for second at 73.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol 3 of 4 best ball format Jerry Olson, Scott Rinn and Terry Matthews won with 72 points. Wayne Gunion, Dale Balmer and Ray Butler were second at 70. James Dykes, Tom McFarland, Maurice Thom and Don Reaksecker were third with 69 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Connie Donner won first. Dale Balmer was second, Dave Lloyd was third and Jerry Olson fourth. Wayne Winslow was the most popular pick in the Men’s Twilight league shamble at Mesa del Sol Quinn Martin and Chuck Fincher won low gross with a 31. Brent Wolfe and Tark Rush won net with a 29. John Holbrook and JR Henderson with second with Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Par 3 and Par 5 format flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Linda Hughes and Marie Barchus. Flight net winners were Cathy Francis, Phyllis Mashburn and Cookie Little.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League 3 of 4 best ball format on April 9 Carl Johnson, Paul Follett and Michael Niemi won with 219 points. Garry Sletten, Ken Givens, Ron Stirler and Terry Matthews were second, also with 219 points. Dave Lloyd, Scott Rinn and Don Reaksecker were third with 220 points. On April 15 in individual play flight gross winners Bill Justice, Harry McKemy and Wayne Gunion. Flight net winners were Steve Parrish, Art Scott and Todd Matthews.
In the Open Twilight league scramble at Mesa del Sol Mark Myers and Lance Pangerl won gross with a 32. Susie Larsson and James Dykes won net with a 28. Bert Evans and Matt Wilhelmy were second with Mark and Nolan Ford third.
Upcoming Events:
• Saturday, April 23 rd : Crazy Earl’s Men’s Invitational & Women’s Invitational at Mesa del Sol. Contact
• Friday, May 6: Wilbur Ellis Growers Appreciation Tournament at Desert Hills.
• Saturday, May 7: Pride of the Mesa Gila Ridge Band 4-person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Patty
Langille at salembaby3@gmail.com.
• Saturday, May 14: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man, six, six, six format. Contact
• Junior Golf Camps at Mesa del Sol begin May 31 st with sessions beginning June 6 th , 13 th and 20 th . Contact
• Saturday, June 11: Ballet Yuma’s Pointe & Putt Classic at Desert Hills. Contact alankinnell@aol.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.