After Dave Bartlett resigned on July 24, Kofa’s aiming to end their second head football coach search of the offseason now that high school football will be played in Arizona.
Right now, the Kings have several candidates on their radar as they’re in week two of the coaching carousel.
“The (process) is going good,” Kofa athletic director David King said. “(The job) has been posted. We’ve had several applicants and we would really like to make a decision as soon as we can while putting good thought into the applicant.”
“We have some steps we have to take in terms of the job being open long enough to get the applicants. Any decision made by our hiring committee will have to be Board approved. We’re against the clock a little bit, but we have some great applicants.”
Whoever the new hire may be, the coach will inherit a program that is riding a 21-game losing streak. However, the plan for the Kofa administration is to hire a coach – whether a local or out of town candidate – that can relate to the program and the athletes.
“Our thought process is to get the right guy for the job,” King said. “Somebody that knows our kids and has the ability to work with our kids. I don’t think we can really exclude anyone from out of town, just the right person and that’s what we’re looking for.”
“The plan is to have a coach that will reach out to the kids before the first day of practice and have them ready. We don’t want the kids to miss more time that’s necessary.”