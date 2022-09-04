In the 2-Man Deli at Yuma Golf & Country Club Tony Sellers and Fred Blohm took first in a playoff shooting 65. Chuck Fincher and Leonard Gomez were second. George McAlister and Gabe Rico were third at 66. Ray Griffin and Anthony Hebert won low net with a 61. Dustin Craig and Zach Boehler were second at 63.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight individual stroke play Tony Sellers took first with a 35. Mike Pancrazi and Nick Johnson tied for second at 36. Geoff Nance won low net with a 30. Terry Frydenlund was second at 32.

