In the 2-Man Deli at Yuma Golf & Country Club Tony Sellers and Fred Blohm took first in a playoff shooting 65. Chuck Fincher and Leonard Gomez were second. George McAlister and Gabe Rico were third at 66. Ray Griffin and Anthony Hebert won low net with a 61. Dustin Craig and Zach Boehler were second at 63.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight individual stroke play Tony Sellers took first with a 35. Mike Pancrazi and Nick Johnson tied for second at 36. Geoff Nance won low net with a 30. Terry Frydenlund was second at 32.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Marco Viloria, Carl Fritz and John Cullen won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Ron Brooks and Wayne Fisher were the net winners. Larry Garrett, Frankie Allen, Larry Engler and Lyle Wheeler were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Tim Segrest won with 6.83 points. Harry McKemy was second 6.56, Martha Reaksecker third 3.62 and Wayne Winslow fourth at 1.28. In the Mesa del Sol Al’s Picks game played at Yuma Golf & Country Club Don Reaksecker took first. Tom McFarland was second, Mike Nieme and Jerry Olson tied for third. Niemi was also the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash in a 2 0f 3 best ball format Ann Weber, Mike Brick and Steve Parrish took first. Jerry Timm, Wayne Winlsow and Mike Niemi were second. Cliff Weber, Tom McFarland and Ray Butler were third.
• Saturday, September 10: Rotary Club of Yuma North End Scramble at Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort. Contact Anne Fisher 928-920-5004 or rotaryavf@gmail.com.
• September 29th thru October 2nd: Yuma Golf & Country Club 69th Annual Men’s Yuma Best Ball. Contact josh.welch@ygcc.org.
• Saturday, October 29: Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit at 928-580-9929 or dietmarus@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, October 29: Elks Club Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869 or Dean Wolfe at 928-246-9098.