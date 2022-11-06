In the Elks Lodge 2-Person Golf Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club Tony Sellers and JR Henderson shot 63 and won in a playoff with Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza. Leonard Gomez and Bentley Nakasawa were third at 64. Jack Wilbur and Athon Morrison won a scorecard playoff with Ryan McNeece and Kevin Villegas to win the net side with a 62. Five teams tied for third at 62.5.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Frank Russell, Mark Stoner and Gary Sather won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Larry Enger and Roy Fettig were the net winners. Johnny Chambell, Dave Aaberg, John Cullen and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell and Mardy Clark won gross. Mike Peabody and John Cullen were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Dennis Handel, Mark Stoner and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.

