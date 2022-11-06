In the Elks Lodge 2-Person Golf Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club Tony Sellers and JR Henderson shot 63 and won in a playoff with Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza. Leonard Gomez and Bentley Nakasawa were third at 64. Jack Wilbur and Athon Morrison won a scorecard playoff with Ryan McNeece and Kevin Villegas to win the net side with a 62. Five teams tied for third at 62.5.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Frank Russell, Mark Stoner and Gary Sather won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Larry Enger and Roy Fettig were the net winners. Johnny Chambell, Dave Aaberg, John Cullen and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell and Mardy Clark won gross. Mike Peabody and John Cullen were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Dennis Handel, Mark Stoner and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Ann Burton won gross. Rita Gravelle and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Corrine Bader, Maribeth Evans and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Bob Baraniak and Frank Russell won gross. Butch Ritten and Butch Robideau were the net winners. Steve Guitierrez, Lee Estes, Will Young and Pint McMillan were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, Knute Hammer, Jim Flood and Juan Batista won with a 35. The team of Carol Franzen, Donna Morris, Frank Domantay and Randy Stickles tied with the team of Cheryl Arndt, Keith Swearinger, Jim Fitch and Sonny Strickland at 36.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota League play Dale Balmer took first with 5.05 points. Jack Parker was second at 3.76, Ann Weber third at 3.38 and Don Reaksecker fourth with 3.09 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker took first. Steve Parrish was second, Sam Samples third and Marily Cotter fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ Club League easy nine format flight gross winners were Sun Douthit (37), Marilyn Cotter (39), Terri Paden (42) and Judy Larden (44). Flight net winners were Barb Sanders, Lola Stone, Ann Weber and Lorraine Breault.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-man scramble flight gross winners were Bob Shannon wiht Ernie Jimenez and jack Parker with David Givens. Flight net winners were Mike Brick with Terry Matthews and Hugh Strain with Larry Wolcott.
Holes in One: Cameron Foster started the month with an Ace on the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive. Congratulations Cameron.