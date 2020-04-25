At Las Barrancas in the Men’s Silver League, Royd Fettig, Rollie Harris and John Gaudreau were the gross winners. Wayne Fisher, Johnny Chambell and John Newberry won net. Harry McKemy, Gene Reynolds, Doug Anderson and Frankie Allen were the team winners. In the Copper League, John Gaudreau and Mark Stoner were the gross winners. Larry Villa and Fred Okerholm won net. Art McLaughlin, Michael Costello, Rollis Harris and Tony Hammons were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, David Richelderfer, Rollie Harris and Al Smith were the gross winners. Doug Anderson, Tom Gremmel and Chuck Waters won net. Jim Hartley, Roger Sprague, Buddy Hartley and Jerry Gardner were the team winners.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol, competition Mike Mikkola, Garry Sletten, George Christopher and Larry Colao won with 74 points. Tim Segrest, Pinky Throckmorton, Brad Rohloff and Dale Smith were second with 71. Steve Parrish, Bob Rehn, Ken McNeal and Jerry Olson were third with 62 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Steve Martin, Chuck Holland and Bud Hammond won with a 67. Bob Lauer, Jim Flood, Dianne Bailey and Rick Parks were second at 68. Randy Stickles, Dana Brown, Shirley Shepley and Loretta Holland were third with a 71.
In the Mesa del Sol Lady Hustler League, the first flight winners were Marilyn Cotter in first, Selma Cusick and Jeannie McFarland tied for second. Second flight winners were Joyce Martin in first, Natasha Heredia was second. In the Thursday Ladies League gross flight, the winners were Mary Kruse and Joyce Martin. Net flight winners were Lola Stone and Bev Morgan.
In the Mesa del Sol Wednesday Pinky’s Picks event, Nancy Givens was first with Garry Sletten second and Gerry Larrabee third. In the Friday Mixed League, the gross flight winners were Gerry Larrabee, Brad Rohloff, Jack Parker and Joyce Martin. Net flight winners were Steve Parrish, Harry McKemy, Fred Hancewicz and Bob Rehn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League scramble, Jonathan Kennedy and Gary Golembiski won gross with a 33. John Holbrook and Mickey Irwin won net in a scorecard playoff with a 31. Patrick Farrell and Greg Cullison were second. Holbrook took a narrow lead in the spring points standings with Fred Blohm, Denney McKay and Mike Daily tied for second.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Twilight League scramble, John Holbrook and Aaron Miller won low gross with a 33. Luke Curtis and Jason House won low net in a scorecard playoff with a 31. Mark and Nolan Ford were second.
Hole-in-Ones
Shannon Mason made her third hole-in-one while competing in the Ladies League on the 17th hole at Mesa del Sol. Patrick Velarde was the first golfer to play the 8th hole at Mesa del Sol this weekend and made his hole-in-one with an 8 iron from 133 yards. Congratulations Aces.
Upcoming Events
The Nakasawa FFA Farmer’s Fling has been rescheduled for May 15. Contact dwolfe@barkleyseed.com.
The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Scramble has been rescheduled for May 16. Contact website www.rightturnyumavets.
The next Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball is scheduled for May 30. Contact: bclark911@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.