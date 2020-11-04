Building off a first-place finish at the Yuma Union High School District cross country championship last week, Cibola’s Bennett Meyer-Wills placed third on Wednesday at the Boys 5K Division I Southeast sectionals meet in Crossroads.
With a time of 16:41.5, Meyer-Wills finished 38 seconds behind winner Noah Jodon (Desert Vista).
Cibola senior boys runner Jacob Gettings placed 33rd with a time of 18:11.5.
The Raiders finished 8th as a team in the final results. In a normal season, the 8th place finish would qualify the team for state. However, due to the unusual season, the Arizona Interscholastic Association is only inviting the top-five finishing teams this year.
Meyer-Wills qualified for an individual spot at the state run.
For the Cibola girls team, Alaina Tracy ran a time of 22:20.3. Her time positioned her for a state individual berth.
Like the boys, the Raiders’ girls team finished 8th in the team standings.
“I’m real proud of how the kids stepped up,” Cibola head coach Kris Norton said.