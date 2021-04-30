Jayden Dobson
Buy Now

In this April 25 file photo, Yuma Catholic senior Jayden Dobson smiles with his award for securing a fifth place finish in the 32nd annual High School Nationals tournament in Virginia

 Via Jeff Welsing

Three Yuma Catholic wrestlers participated in the 32nd Annual High School Nationals tournament in Virginia April 23-25.

Shamrocks senior Jayden Dobson, a three-time defending AIA state champion and back-to-back Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year, competed in the 220-pound weight class.

Dobson became the second ever High School All-American from YC. He took fifth place in the event.

Ryan Renkey was the first Shamrock to earn that honor.

Dobson compiled a 4-2 record in the meet and rebounded after loss in the quarterfinals. He’d pin a kid from New York to advance to the All-American rounds. Dobson then pinned a two-time Virginia state placer/state finalist. He avenged his quarterfinals loss by beating a Florida state champion to secure fifth place.

Mikey Doerr and Jacob Navarro also competed in the event.

Doerr went 1-2, beating a two-time Connecticut state champion, while Navarro went 2-2. He pinned a North Carolina state champion and a Rhode Island state placer.

Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you