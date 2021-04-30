Three Yuma Catholic wrestlers participated in the 32nd Annual High School Nationals tournament in Virginia April 23-25.
Shamrocks senior Jayden Dobson, a three-time defending AIA state champion and back-to-back Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year, competed in the 220-pound weight class.
Dobson became the second ever High School All-American from YC. He took fifth place in the event.
Ryan Renkey was the first Shamrock to earn that honor.
Dobson compiled a 4-2 record in the meet and rebounded after loss in the quarterfinals. He’d pin a kid from New York to advance to the All-American rounds. Dobson then pinned a two-time Virginia state placer/state finalist. He avenged his quarterfinals loss by beating a Florida state champion to secure fifth place.
Mikey Doerr and Jacob Navarro also competed in the event.
Doerr went 1-2, beating a two-time Connecticut state champion, while Navarro went 2-2. He pinned a North Carolina state champion and a Rhode Island state placer.