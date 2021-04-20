Yuma Catholic’s golf team was attacking the greens at Tres Rios golf course on Monday as they were victorious over Paradise Honors and Arizona Lutheran. With a team score of 158, the Shamrocks outshot their competition as Paradise Honors managed a 185 and Arizona Lutheran shot 207. Low rounds for Yuma Catholic were had by junior Braden Hunt and sophomore Luke Stallworth who both shot 38 on the day. Sophomore Brennan Reese was nipping at their heels with a 39, while freshman Brody Driedger shot a respectable 43. Senior Addison Lutes rounded out the Shamrock scoring with a 44.
Prep Boys Tennis
Cibola 7, San Luis 2
The Raiders were able to get a victory over the Sidewinders on the tennis courts Monday. Winners for Cibola were Isaac Ahmadi, Matthew Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson, and Tyson Straley in singles and the pairings of Servin/Davis and Dann Uy/Clarkson in doubles. Ruben Esquer won his singles match for San Luis and the team of Eleazar Apodaca/Derick Aguire won in doubles competition.
Gila Ridge 6, Willow Canyon 3
Getting wins in singles competition for the Hawks were Blake Thomas, Allen Roth, Isaiah Harrington, and Jacob Takesuye. Securing victories in doubles matches were the pairings of Andrew Tams/Thomas and Takesuye/Harrington.
YC 5, Bourgade Catholic 4
Shamrocks’ singles winners were Andon Keppeler, Easton Sheppeard, David McLaughlin, and Dulio Cabrera. The doubles team of McLaughlin/Cabrera also won by forfeit to secure the team victory for Yuma Catholic.
Prep Girls Tennis
Gila Ridge 9, Willow Canyon 0
The Lady Hawks were dominant on the court as they swept the Wildcats. Winning for the Hawks in singles matches were Lilly Moreland, Faith Kist, Ruby Barragan, Emma Christensen, Brooke Robbins, and Kaidyn Lechner. The doubles teams of Alyssa Alvarez/Robbins, Moreland/Kist, and Christensen/Barragan were also victorious.
YC 5, Bourgade Catholic 4
Victoria Diaz got the win at first singles while Hope Gallemore and Amy Chung also won their singles matches. The doubles pairings of Payton Pikula/Diaz and Kayle Heidemann/Chung secured victories as well.