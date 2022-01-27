MARICOPA – Yuma Catholic’s boys wrestling team had a stellar day here Wednesday at the Maricopa Multiple, hosted by Maricopa, winning three straight dual matches.
Getting two wins was good, but it’s the third one that made the ride home incredibly nice as the Shamrocks knocked off defending Division III state champion Morenci, 46-27. Morenci is, or was, the top ranked Division III team in the state. Yuma Catholic entered the match ranked No. 2
What made the win over Morenci even sweeter, was a year ago at the state tournament Yuma Catholic was ranked No. 1 and Morenci was No. 2.
Before Yuma Catholic beat Morenci it disposed of Eloy-Santa Cruz 66-13 and then embarrassed host Maricopa 84-0.
The Shamrocks were led by Easton Jones (132 pounds) and Hunter Hancock (150), who each went home with wins by fall.
Yuma Catholic is now 31-4 in duals on the season.
Yuma High 37, Lee Williams 34
Chino Valley 46, Yuma High 30
CHINO VALLEY – Yuma High went home with a split of its matches here Wednesday at a three-way dual match hosted by Chino Valley.
The Criminals opened with a 37-34 win over Kingman-Lee Williams, and then dropped a close 46-30 decision to Chino Valley.
The Criminals’ Jayden Anderson (122 pounds), Sabian Russell (128 pounds), Axcel Garcia (140), Raymond Nunez (159) and Joseph Bowen (285) all went home with 2-0 records on the day.
“It was a good dual for our boys,” said xxxxxx. “We had some kids step up and win some tough matches, positions that we needed them to.
“We’re peaking at the right time of the season. The boys get better with every dual and tournament.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 55, Tonopah Valley 23
TONOPAH – An “improved” Yuma Catholic basketball team rolled to a 55-33 win over host Tonopah Valley here Wednesday night.
“We really wanted to do a better job on the defensive backboards and we did,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard.
“And we wanted to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and limit the turnovers, which we did.”
McGalliard added that the Shamrocks also played well offensively and were not afraid to share the ball, as evidenced by Reese Sellers’ seven assists to go along with 13 points and six steals.
Rian Martinez led the Yuma Catholic scoring with 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots. Amanda Wiley chipped in 13 points and had eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yuma High 75, San Luis 46
SAN LUIS – Senior Isaac Lopez poured in 43 points to lead Yuma High to a 75-46 win over San Luis here Wednesday night.
The Criminals led 40-15 at the intermission.
No further information was available.
Cibola 66, Kofa 44
Cibola registered a 66-44 win over Kofa Wednesday night inside Raider Gym.
The Kings were led by Freddy Carbajal with 13 points, and Valentino Zapien with 11.
“Credit to (Cibola) Coach (Denis) Ponder for Cibola’s production on offense,” said Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine. “We switched defenses a few times to try to take away the shot opportunities they were having success with and he countered each adjustment we made.”
No further information was available.