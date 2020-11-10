Pick your poison.
It’s enough of a challenge defending Yuma Catholic’s Rori Martinez, but when teammates like Reese Sellers and Jordan Jones enter the mix, it’s tough to beat the Shamrocks’ volleyball team and Tonopah Valley witnessed that Tuesday night in a 3A play-in volleyball match.
The 10-seed Shamrocks struggled early, but fought off 23-seed Tonopah to sweep them in three sets by the scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17.
“I told our team they were amped up and it was a big game, especially since it’s their last match at home,” Yuma Catholic head coach Dusti Williamson said. “I just said let the game come to you a little bit and calm it down.
“Eventually, I think that happened.”
Williamson was hoping her team would come out of the gates hitting and provide a big kill to get the night going, unfortunately she had to wait until the third set for that momentum swinging hit.
Standing at just 5-feet-5 inches tall, Reese Sellers soared towards the net and delivered a powerful strike past the Tonopah defense. The Shamrocks took an 8-6 lead before rattling off 10 of the next 14 points to secure their second 3A play-in win in as many years.
“I’m just so excited to see what (Reese) can do in the future,” YC’s Rori Martinez said. “She’s destroying the ball right now.”
Sellers ended the night with three kills, but more importantly three blocks.
Tonopah’s Leah Stirman caused some troubles in the early going, but Sellers’ incredible vertical leap allowed her to shut down several big hits.
Coach Williamson jokingly said Sellers used to never want to block due to her lack of height, but Sellers has developed into a defensive presence around the net.
Another game, another fantastic display between setter Emma Gwynn and outside hitter Martinez.
It’s routine at this point.
Gwynn seems to locate Martinez everytime the Shamrocks need a big point.
“We’ve been playing together for four years now, so that connection is going to be there (every night),” Martinez said. “(Emma) is one of the best setters I’ve ever played with. I love playing with her.”
Martinez had 15 kills and four aces, while Gwynn dialed up 22 assists in Tuesday’s sweep.
While feeding Martinez the set every play seems like an easy choice, her impact on the court opens swinging lanes for hitters like Sellers and Jones.
However, coach Williamson enjoys the fact Martinez can be a security blanket when the time comes.
“It would be nice at times,” she said. “But providing hits to others breaks up the defense. We do want our other kills to make plays for us, but it is nice to have somebody that can get up and put it away and trust them all the time.”
Jones added five kills and three blocks in the win.
The Shamrocks emphasize the importance of serving and that was on display Tuesday.
YC finished with 15 aces in the win and were led by Rian Martinez’s seven. Three different Shamrocks had runs of three or more aces in a row.
“We always aim to hit 90-95% serving percentage, I don’t think we hit that tonight, but we do harp on our serves,” Williamson said. “We’re going to need that and more in the next round.”
The Shamrocks have been to the postseason nine times – including 2020. However, YC has never won a non-play-in game.
“We can’t slow down at this point,” Williamson said. “We have to fine tune, watch game film and decide and pick where we need to improve.”
Despite the previous history in the playoffs, Rori Martinez has lofty expectations for her team.
“We want a ring,” Martinez said. “We haven’t won one at YC. We want it so bad.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.