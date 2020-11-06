Six of the previous nine meetings between Yuma Catholic and River Valley have been decided by one possession.
That wasn’t the case on Friday night as the Shamrocks’ (5-0 AIA) combination of explosive offense and gritty defense helped defeat River Valley (4-2) 43-7 on the road.
“This is nice,” Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “Let me tell you, you’re always coming to River Valley and fighting for wins. It’s a brutal trip.”
With wind gusts surpassing 20 miles per hour, the Shamrocks got off to a slow start offensively.
However, things began to click once sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth connected on a 59-yard touchdown strike to Austin Rush in the second quarter.
“There were holes in the game tonight,” coach Stallworth said. “We were facing some wind and he had some overthrows and threw one that got picked. When we needed to make it happen, we made it happen.”
Rush entered the night as the Shamrocks’ top pass catcher and he continued to prove his ability in a big way. The senior hauled in two more touchdown passes later in the game – giving him 11 touchdown receptions this year.
The Dust Devils’ defense blitzed all night and the slot receiver made them pay.
“He’s the guy that’ll come between the backers and catch it,” coach Stallworth said. “It was a big night for him.”
Rush finished the night with five catches for 126 yards and three scores. Feeding him the football was Stallworth, who completed 19-of-21 passes for 332 yards, five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing) and two interceptions.
On the outside, Mario Martinez hauled in six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Entering Friday’s contest, coach Stallworth mentioned his run game needed to get going early. Usually a pass-happy club, the Shamrocks flexed their muscles in the trenches as running back Devon Black finished the night with 113 yards on the ground – his first 100-yard performance of the season.
Black included a 43-yard touchdown run in his efforts Friday night.
“We made sure we were running the ball early to set up the passing game,” coach Stallworth said.
Defensively, the Shamrocks continue to be stout.
River Valley’s offense operates in an option attack, something coach Stallworth called, “our kryptonite” before the game.
However, YC’s defense flew around and hit people all night.
“We’re proud of our defense tonight besides that one stupid play (which led to a 75-yard touchdown),” coach Stallworth said. “Not only did they stop (River Valley), they beat them up. They rallied to the ball and it was exciting to watch.”
Coach Stallworth mentioned Dezmend Esquivel and Jarred Marquez as the standouts on that side of the ball.
“Jarred was thumping people,” he added.
YC’s Luke Stallworth capped off the game with an interception. His second in as many weeks.