When speaking about Yuma Catholic football, one would think offense.

However, that hasn’t been the case the first two weeks as the Shamrocks’ (2-0) defense prevailed in a scrappy 14-7 win over Pusch Ridge (1-1) on Friday night at Yuma Catholic.

“Defense pitched a shutout,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “The secondary is a year older and they were all starters last year. The front-seven is much improved.”

Sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth made his second career start on Friday and once again, had to overcome adversity.

In the first quarter, Richard and the offense were positioned inside the Lions’ five-yard line, but a costly throw turned into a 101-yard pick-six that gave Pusch Ridge their only score on the night.

From there, the sophomore controlled the game as he tossed for 322 yards, two touchdowns and the lone interception. His biggest throw of the night came with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter in a tied game.

Richard found an open Austin Rush for a 34-yard touchdown that eventually lifted the Shamrocks over the Lions Friday night.

“He showed a lot of improvement,” the elder Stallworth said. “He was under a lot of duress. He stood firm in the pocket. He shook off that pick early and came back and threw two touchdowns. He manned up. He still has a long way to go in my book, but the future is bright.”

Rush, who caught the eventual game-winning touchdown, finished with six catches for 68 yards and one score. He also sealed the victory with an interception at YC’s 20 yard line with 4:32 left.

Two-way player Jonah Leon had five catches for 64 yards while Devon Black had four catches for 44 yards and one touchdown.