Despite its best efforts in a valiantly fought back-and-forth contest against No. 1 Valley Christian, No. 4 Yuma Catholic’s 14-game win streak and state championship hopes came to an end Friday night at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix as the Shamrocks fell to the Trojans 71-62 in the 3A state semifinal.

Yuma Catholic started the game strong, jumping out to a 13-10 lead off a hot start from sophomore center Fernando Vazquez. However, the Shamrocks were outpaced by the Trojans 23-19 in the second quarter for a halftime score of 33-29.

