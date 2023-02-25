Despite its best efforts in a valiantly fought back-and-forth contest against No. 1 Valley Christian, No. 4 Yuma Catholic’s 14-game win streak and state championship hopes came to an end Friday night at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix as the Shamrocks fell to the Trojans 71-62 in the 3A state semifinal.
Yuma Catholic started the game strong, jumping out to a 13-10 lead off a hot start from sophomore center Fernando Vazquez. However, the Shamrocks were outpaced by the Trojans 23-19 in the second quarter for a halftime score of 33-29.
Back and forth the two sides slogged in the third, YC never falling behind into double digits. With three minutes to play in the third quarter, sophomore guard Braden Moore, whose heroics got the Shamrocks to the semis, gave YC a one-point lead.
Their lead did not last long, but still, the Shamrocks kept the game close. In the fourth, a YC run put the Shamrocks behind by a single point, but a late Valley Christian run ultimately undid any further YC hopes.
Moore led the Shamrocks with 20 points, Vazquez adding 10. In his final game for the Shamrocks, senior forward Ryder Voutt had eight points including a pair of three-pointers. Junior wing Landen Urquijo scored 12 points, all from long-range.
On the other side, Valley Christian junior guard Luke Shaw scored 24 points to lead all scorers in the contest.
The Shamrocks return all but two players for next year’s squad, and after winning 25 games with just three losses, there are going to be high expectations for the team with so much success and returning talent.