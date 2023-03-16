The “Shamrocks Advantage Youth Football Camp” is scheduled Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Yuma Catholic High School.
The camp is open to any area youths enrolled in grades third through eighth, and will “accommodate all skill levels and encompass all aspects of the offensive schemes of football,” according to Yuma Catholic High School.
Campers must wear either gym or workout clothes, t-shirts and shorts, and tennis shoes or cleats.
Registration forms and disclaimer information are available at yumacatholic.org. Registration forms must be turned in on the field between 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.
Cost for the camp is $60 per participant.
For further information call 928-317-7900.