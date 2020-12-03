Two.
That’s the remaining number of victories the Yuma Catholic football team needs to clinch their first state title since 2014.
Top-seeded Yuma Catholic (9-0 AIA) will face fourth-seeded Pusch Ridge (8-1) on Saturday night in Scottsdale at Coronado High School in the 3A’s state semifinals.
Head coach Rhett Stallworth has been harping on his players throughout the playoffs to complete the mission at hand.
“Finish what we started,” Stallworth said regarding the message to his team. “We’ve come a long way to stop and smell the roses.”
It’s difficult to beat a team twice in a season as the Shamrocks upended the Lions 14-7 in their Oct. 9 matchup. But now the stakes have increased and a state championship berth is on the line.
“Why work hard to end now?,” YC senior Jonah Leon said. “The seniors have been working for four years for this moment, especially the ones that were in the 2018 state title loss. We’re not satisfied. We want to play another week. That’s the goal.”
Leon noticed a sense of urgency and focus during Thursday’s practice as his team is itching to bring home YC’s first state championship in six seasons.
Battle in the trenches
Pusch Ridge’s talented tailback will present a challenge to the Shamrocks’ defense. Evan Lovett is 5th in the state (2nd in 3A) in rushing yards this season. He’s rushed for 1,342 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound back can gain ground using his power and speed. Lovett rushed for 303 yards in the Lions’ opening playoff win against Gilbert Christian.
Despite being limited to a season-low 41 yards on eight carries in the first game between these two teams, Stallworth understands the importance of eliminating Lovett’s attack.
“(Lovett) is fast and he’s physical,” he said. “We expect to get a lot heavier dose of him this time. We’re going to have to tackle with a sense of urgency. We’re going to need to attack and take the fight to hand. That’ll be our key to victory if we can get it done.”
In their first meeting, Yuma Catholic tallied just 16 yards on 21 carries. Running back Devon Black had seven touches in the backfield for 13 yards.
The Shamrocks are becoming much more balanced offensively as the season progresses. It’ll be important for Black to get going early.
“We definitely think we have to get Devon going,” Stallworth said. “We’ll take what they give us. We’re a much more balanced team and that’s by design. We’re much more capable of running it at this point.”
Standing upright
When YC sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth can fire from a clean pocket, the Shamrocks’ offense is explosive.
In round one between YC and Pusch Ridge, the Lions were able to create havoc in the pocket and sack Stallworth three times.
Last week, the Shamrocks allowed zero sacks and will look to continue their dominant performance upfront against a Lions’ defense that blitzes frequently.
“We have to make sure the protection is right and we’ve been working on blitz pickup during practice,” senior center Brannon Weatherby said. “I think we will be ready for them this week and hopefully Richard doesn’t get touched anymore.”
Coach Stallworth acknowledged there are a variety of Lions that can cause disruption in the backfield, but also noted his signal caller was making his second career start and several offensive linemen were adjusting to their first varsity snaps in the first matchup.
“Hopefully (the OL) is more prepared and we don’t give up the sacks,” he said.
Target on YC’s back
Since the season started, YC’s known teams were going to give them their best efforts. Not surprising considering the Shamrocks have been the best team in 3A from the get-go.
However, Pusch Ridge running back Lovett told Tucson local media this week ‘it’s fun’ being the underdog in a big game like the one slated for Saturday.
“We can’t really look at it like we’re the big dog on the block,” YC’s Weatherby said. “We just have to play like it...we have to show them who the big dogs are, I guess.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.