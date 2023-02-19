On Feb. 19, 2022, No. 13 Northwest Christian came out west to play No. 4 Yuma Catholic in the second round of the 3A State Tournament, taking down the Shamrocks 57-44 on their own floor.

364 days later, with the exact same seeding and stipulations, the Shamrocks would not be denied, grabbing revenge for the loss that saw them eliminated from last year’s tournament. YC took down the Crusaders in dominant fashion, 59-31, to advance to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you