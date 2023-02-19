On Feb. 19, 2022, No. 13 Northwest Christian came out west to play No. 4 Yuma Catholic in the second round of the 3A State Tournament, taking down the Shamrocks 57-44 on their own floor.
364 days later, with the exact same seeding and stipulations, the Shamrocks would not be denied, grabbing revenge for the loss that saw them eliminated from last year’s tournament. YC took down the Crusaders in dominant fashion, 59-31, to advance to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.
“Last year was in the back of everyone’s mind tonight,” YC head coach Luke Stuckey said. “They beat us here, same seeding and everything. It was in the players’ minds. It was on my mind tonight. It’s a rivalry in basketball, football, it’s a big deal. It was a statement win for us tonight.”
Yuma Catholic certainly treated Saturday night’s game as a massive ordeal, particularly on defense. With 10 days off to do their homework, the time away from active competition paid off, as the Shamrocks held the Crusaders to 31 points total, including two quarters, the first and third, in which NWC scored five points or less.
“Our guys were prepared tonight,” Stuckey said. “Defensively they did a nice job disrupting NWC and force them to take tough shots. We took away the rim from them, didn’t give up easy layups, didn’t give up threes to their shooters and kept them off the free throw line... We wanted to give them no space to operate and our guys keyed in on that.”
On the offensive end, sophomore guard Braden Moore led the charge, leading all scorers with 20 points, including a trio of marks from three-point land. Sophomore wing Lucky Patane added 14 points, with sophomore center Fernando Vazquez just behind him with 11.
“It helps us when we get good possessions on offense with taking good shots, even if you don’t make them, when they’re in rhythm,” Stuckey said. “We want to keep it simple – it helps your defensive transition as well.”
“Braden was a floor general for us tonight. Our guys feed off of his energy and he had a lot of it tonight. He missed some shots offensively, maybe because we were amped up, but he got us going tonight and did excellent on the defensive end as well.”
No. 4 Yuma Catholic plays No. 5 Holbrook at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott on Tuesday. Stuckey and his squad feel confident that the momentum provided by this win, particularly with overcoming emotions from last year, can push the Shamrocks deep into the tournament.
“This was totally a springboard game for us,” Stuckey added. “Now that we are through that, I think this game will give us a lot of confidence going forward.