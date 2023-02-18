Nine days away from basketball before stepping into a tournament game, as well as a rowdy home atmosphere can be an intimidating factor for any team.
Such was the case on Friday night, as Yuma Catholic girls basketball struggled to separate itself from a tenacious Page High squad, as the Sand Devils pushed the Shamrocks to their limit. However, a strong defensive effort and a massive performance by YC senior point guard Reese Sellers ultimately resulted in a 46-40 Shamrocks win.
A sloppy first quarter that saw just 13 points total opened up the contest, as YC turned the ball over three times in the first two minutes, while Page missed its first six shots from the field. Inside a packed gym at Yuma Catholic, it looked like the magnitude of the event was a significant factor weighing on the shoulders of both teams.
“I think we all came in with some nerves,” Sellers said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played a good team, so we had to get those out of our system and focus on making shots and settling in on defense.”
“We knew that eventually we were going to run into the group of teams that could all potentially win this whole tournament, and Page is one of them,” YC head coach Bobby McGalliard said. “We knew what we were getting into, they are a buzzsaw and played like it tonight.”
A consistency across the duration of the contest was the effort of the Yuma Catholic defense, but very few Shamrocks managed to make an impact on offense, particularly in the second quarter. Sellers was the only exception, scoring 12 of 15 YC points in the second.
Sellers went on to score 15 more in the second half, putting her game total at 29 to lead all scorers, 17 more than YC sophomore forward Amanda Wiley, who struggled to find her shot before finishing with 12 points, with 12 boards to boot. It was a fitting send off for her final home game at Yuma Catholic.
“I don’t think I could’ve ended it any better,” Sellers said. “My performance was something that I enjoyed and doing it along my teammates is always amazing, it was a great way to end it at home.”
“I like a point guard that can score, and Reese is that for us,” McGalliard said of Sellers. “She’s been through all the battles over the last four years, starting for three of them and managed to come through again tonight.”
Yuma Catholic separated itself from Page in the third, outscoring the Sand Devils 17-13 for a score of 38-33. In the fourth, defense once again took center stage, as suffocating efforts by both teams created chaos all over the floor.
“We work our butts off on defense at practice,” Sellers said. “Without the rotation, running, all the things that make us strong on defense, we wouldn’t have won this game. Page can run us out of the gym and they came close to that tonight.”
With 2:33 to play, Page tied the game at 40. Across the final minutes of the game, Yuma Catholic, in the bonus, had three opportunities to put the game away at the free throw line, but went 0-for-5 from the stripe.
With 35 seconds to play, Page junior guard Kylie Benale drove to the cup from the right wing, but was suffocated by senior forward Rian Martinez and junior forward Eva Garcia, missing her attempt. Page put up a second chance opportunity off of an offensive board, but that was blocked by Garcia. The ball squirted out into the hands of Wiley, who found Sellers darting down the floor. The senior broke the deadlock with her layup, leaving just 29 seconds on the clock, giving YC a lead it would hold for the rest of the contest.
No. 3 YC gets No. 6 Show Low at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Monday in the Quarterfinals of the 3A Tournament.
“I told them after the game that we have to put this one away and behind us,” McGalliard said. “We have practice tomorrow and we have bigger fish to fry. What we want is a four-game winning streak and we are definitely capable of that, but it gets tougher from here on out, starting on Monday.”
“We need to learn from this and get off to a better start next time. We missed some shots early and that played to our nerves, but once we settled in, we matched every run (Page) made and to me that’s the composure of a good basketball team.”