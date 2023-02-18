Nine days away from basketball before stepping into a tournament game, as well as a rowdy home atmosphere can be an intimidating factor for any team.

Such was the case on Friday night, as Yuma Catholic girls basketball struggled to separate itself from a tenacious Page High squad, as the Sand Devils pushed the Shamrocks to their limit. However, a strong defensive effort and a massive performance by YC senior point guard Reese Sellers ultimately resulted in a 46-40 Shamrocks win.

